Empowerly Secures $15 Million to Revolutionize College Counseling with AI and a New Mobile App

Imagine a world where the daunting process of college admissions is demystified, personalized, and perhaps even made a little less stressful. That's the vision behind Empowerly, a burgeoning edtech startup that's just secured a hefty $15 million in its latest funding round. With a total war chest now at $30 million, thanks to Conductive Ventures leading the charge, Empowerly is poised to redefine the college counseling landscape in the U.S. by the end of 2024.

The Challenge of Getting Into College

For many high school students and their families, navigating the college admissions process is akin to charting unknown waters. The competition is fiercer than ever, and the average counselor-to-student ratios in schools can make personal guidance a rare commodity. Here's where Empowerly steps in. By recruiting ex-Ivy League admissions officers and harnessing the power of data and machine learning, Empowerly promises to enhance student outcomes from high school to college, offering a beacon of hope and direction.

Empowerly's Innovative Approach

What sets Empowerly apart is not just its elite team of over 100 college counselors but its commitment to innovation. The upcoming mobile app and AI-driven products aim to put comprehensive, personalized guidance at students' fingertips. Among its standout features is the Empowerly Score, a proprietary assessment tool that evaluates students on a range of metrics from extracurricular activities to academic achievements. This predictive technology advises students on where to focus their efforts to boost their college application's competitiveness. With counseling packages starting at $5,000, Empowerly is an investment in a student's future, offering services that range from essay editing to financial planning and internship prep.

A Bright Future Ahead

Despite the challenging funding climate for startups, Empowerly's growth trajectory is impressive. Since its inception in 2018, the company has not only multiplied its counseling team but also joined forces with Sequoia marketplace, thereby offering its services as a benefit to working parents. This latest round of funding signifies a vote of confidence from investors and a crucial step towards Empowerly's mission to democratize access to quality college counseling. By the end of 2024, Empowerly aims to not just streamline the admissions process but to empower students to navigate their educational journeys with confidence and success.