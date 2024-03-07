Empowering Women in Tech: Calls for More Funding and Sponsorship at IIT-Madras Panel

During a dynamic panel discussion at IIT-Madras, prominent industry leaders, including Ashwini Asokan, CEO & co-founder of Mad Street Den, and Uma Ratnam Krishnan, MD for India at Optum Global Solutions, highlighted the urgent need for increased funding and sponsorship for women entrepreneurs in the tech industry. Ashwini Asokan emphasized that despite a rise in women founding members, the proportion of funding they receive remains significantly low. Uma Ratnam Krishnan addressed the lack of leadership exposure amongst women from an early age, advocating for early interventions to build a future pipeline of women leaders.
Breaking Barriers in Entrepreneurship and Leadership
Ashwini Asokan voiced her frustration over the stagnant growth in sponsorship for women in tech, despite the availability of resources and mentorship. She stressed the importance of women demanding funding and sponsorship to break through the barriers in a male-dominated industry. On the other hand, Uma Ratnam Krishnan shared insights from Optum India's successful strategies in creating women leaders through targeted interventions and the differentiation between mentors and sponsors in career advancement.
Challenges in Academia and Healthcare
Nandita DasGupta, a professor at IIT Madras, shed light on the severe underrepresentation of women in academia and research, attributing it to the societal and familial pressures that deter women from pursuing PhDs. Concurrently, Uma Ratnam Krishnan discussed the critical role of engineers in building the future healthcare ecosystem, emphasizing the necessity of a diverse workforce for innovation in healthcare technology.
Evolution and Change in the Tech Landscape
Ashwini Asokan reflected on the significant changes in the tech industry over the last decade, particularly for women. From being the sole woman leading an AI company and navigating funding challenges, to now witnessing increased female representation in boardrooms and tech companies, she highlighted the progress made and the continued need for change and advocacy for women's empowerment in technology.
As the panel discussion at IIT-Madras concluded, the messages from Ashwini Asokan, Uma Ratnam Krishnan, and Nandita DasGupta resonated deeply, signaling a call to action for the tech industry and academia. Their experiences and insights underscore the critical need for systemic changes to empower women in tech, ensuring they have equal opportunities for funding, sponsorship, and leadership roles. The journey towards equality and representation in tech continues, fueled by the voices and efforts of influential leaders advocating for a more inclusive and diverse future.