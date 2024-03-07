Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: WEAB's Celebratory Event on Women's Day in Dhaka

On a significant Wednesday, the Women Entrepreneur Association of Bangladesh (WEAB) organized a vibrant Women's Day celebration at Pragati Training Institute in Dhaka, marking a day of empowerment and recognition for women in business. Hosted by WEAB President Nasreen Fatema Awal, the event saw the gathering of influential figures including Tazima Mojumder, Fauzia Moslem, Chayanika Chowdhury, Shazia Omar, and several noteworthy entrepreneurs, along with corporate leaders from Pragati Insurance and Pragati Life Insurance. This gathering underscored WEAB's commitment to fostering a supportive environment for women entrepreneurs in a male-dominated sector.

Advertisment

Spotlight on Women's Empowerment

Founded in 2000, WEAB has been at the forefront of advocating for women in business, aiming to bridge the gap in a predominantly male-dominated field. The Women's Day event highlighted the organization's dedication to empowering women entrepreneurs through various support systems. Not only does WEAB focus on improving product quality to meet market demands, but it also provides essential training in technical skills, design development, and marketing strategies. The presence of high-profile guests and speakers from diverse backgrounds added depth to the discussions, emphasizing the importance of women's roles in business and society.

A Gathering of Visionaries and Leaders

Advertisment

The event was not just a celebration but a confluence of ideas and inspirations from leaders across different sectors. Notable attendees included Tazima Mojumder, WEAB's 1st vice president, Fauzia Moslem, president of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, and personalities from the film, literature, and business world like Chayanika Chowdhury and Shazia Omar. Their participation demonstrated the wide-reaching support for women entrepreneurs and the collaborative effort required to create equitable opportunities. Corporate support was evident through the participation of executives from Pragati Insurance Limited and Pragati Life Insurance Limited, highlighting the corporate sector's role in advancing women's entrepreneurship.

Towards a Brighter Future for Women Entrepreneurs

The Women's Day celebration by WEAB is more than just an annual event; it is a testament to the ongoing struggle and success of women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh. Through initiatives like these, WEAB not only celebrates women's achievements but also paves the way for future advancements. By fostering a network of support, training, and resources, WEAB aims to ensure that women entrepreneurs not only thrive in their ventures but also contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of the country. As the event concluded, it left an indelible mark on the attendees, inspiring them to continue their journey towards achieving greater empowerment and success.