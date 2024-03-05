Empowering Entrepreneurs: 'Las Empresas Mueven al Mundo' Forum Launches in Malaga

In a significant move to bolster entrepreneurship, the inaugural forum "Las Empresas Mueven al Mundo" was established in Malaga on February 24, under the auspices of Casa de México in Malaga and Andalusia. This initiative has united ten business organizations from across Spain, aiming to underscore the crucial role businesses play in generating wealth, employment, and innovation, while also emphasizing their societal responsibilities.

Foundation and Collaboration

The foundation event saw business delegations from Malaga, Granada, Cordoba, Ceuta, Melilla, Jaen, and Gran Canaria converge for a business lunch at Kaleido in Malaga. Alicia Izquierdo García, Deputy Mayor and Councillor for Innovation, Urban Digitalisation, Promotion of Technological and Business Investment and Recruitment, assured attendees of Malaga City Council's support for the forum, heralding it as a catalyst for national progress. Notably, the forum attracted a significant number of businesswomen, reflecting the growing influence of female entrepreneurs both locally and internationally.

Annual Forum and Expansion Plans

The forum is set to be an annual event in Malaga, with plans to extend its reach by inviting more business associations from Spain, Mexico, America, and Canada to join. Claudia Luna Palencia, president of Casa de México in Malaga and Andalusia, articulated the forum's mission to challenge narratives that demonize entrepreneurship. She highlighted the pivotal role entrepreneurs play in job creation and innovation, encouraging young people to embrace entrepreneurship as a positive force for change.

Signatories and Support

The founding document was signed by leaders of various business and professional associations, signaling a broad base of support for the forum's objectives. Among the signatories were María Francisca Serón González, Najat Mohamed Maanan, María Bernarda Barrios Curbelo, and representatives from Charter 100 Gran Canarias, Granada Internacional, BPW Ceuta, and several other organizations. The forum's launch has set the stage for an expanded coalition of business groups committed to promoting entrepreneurship and innovation.

This collaborative initiative represents a forward-thinking approach to entrepreneurship, recognizing the integral role of businesses in shaping a prosperous and innovative society. By fostering a supportive ecosystem for entrepreneurs, "Las Empresas Mueven al Mundo" aims to inspire a new generation of business leaders to pursue their ideas with confidence and contribute to global progress.