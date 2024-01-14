EMPLOYERS Selected as Exclusive Workers' Compensation Insurance Provider for Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association, Paving the Way for Industry-Tailored Coverage

In an industry-first move, the Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association (GHLA) has chosen EMPLOYERS as its preferred provider of workers' compensation insurance, tailoring their offerings to cater to the unique needs of Georgia's burgeoning hotel and lodging industry. This marks a significant milestone in the insurance industry, with EMPLOYERS' customized workers' compensation insurance set to provide GHLA members with exclusive savings on policies and additional benefits.

Partnership Poised to Bolster Employee Safety and Community Wellbeing

Katherine Antonello, President and CEO of Employers Holdings, Inc., voiced her pride in this pioneering partnership. She emphasized that their collaboration is perfectly aligned with their mission of supporting businesses in ensuring the safety of their employees and fostering the wellbeing of the larger community. EMPLOYERS' offering is not exclusive to GHLA members alone. Non-GHLA members with existing EMPLOYERS policies can also tap into the savings and benefits by becoming a part of the association.

Addressing the Critical Need for Workplace Protection

Jim Sprouse, Executive Director of GHLA, underscored the importance of workers' compensation policies in offering protection against workplace accidents and injuries, a matter of paramount importance in the hotel and lodging industry. He pointed out that this partnership with EMPLOYERS is a major step in the right direction.

A Century of Experience in Workers' Compensation

EMPLOYERS has over a century of experience in the workers' compensation sector, providing a wealth of industry knowledge, robust risk management, and unparalleled customer service. The insurance provider also showcases a strong commitment to the hospitality industry through its support of scholarships, education, and other support efforts.