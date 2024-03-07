Empire Aviation Crowned Aircraft Management Service Provider of Year at AAA 2024 in Dubai

Dubai-based Empire Aviation Group has clinched the 'Aircraft Management Service Provider of the Year' award at the prestigious Aviation Achievement Awards 2024, solidifying its position as a leader in the aviation industry. The company, known for its comprehensive range of integrated private aviation services, boasts one of the region's largest fleets of managed business jets, attributing its success to a blend of personalized services, close relationships with aircraft owners, and the expertise of its 130-strong team of aviation professionals.

Advertisment

Exceptional Service and Dedication

The Aviation Achievement Awards, organized by Creative Middle East Media, acknowledge organizations and individuals who demonstrate outstanding dedication and excellence in the aviation sector. Empire Aviation's award underscores the company's exceptional aircraft management service, distinguished by its personalized approach and the trust placed in its team by aircraft owners. With services ranging from aircraft sales/acquisition to flight operations and charter, Empire Aviation ensures a seamless and luxurious experience for its clients.

Comprehensive Aviation Solutions

Advertisment

Since its inception in 2007, Empire Aviation has managed business jets from all leading manufacturers, including the addition of its first Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) to its fleet. The company provides end-to-end operational and maintenance support, including hiring and managing pilots and crew, and offers a selection of aircraft registries across the UAE, San Marino, Cayman Islands, and Isle of Man. Empire Aviation's approach not only maximizes the enjoyment and benefits of aircraft ownership but also safeguards the value of the asset.

Global Reach and Industry Recognition

Empire Aviation's global footprint extends across the USA, Europe, India, Africa, and Indonesia, with a strong presence in the Middle East. Holding Air Operator Certificates (AOCs) in the UAE and San Marino, the company's dedication to personalized service and aviation expertise has earned it numerous industry accolades. Founder and Managing Director Paras Dhamecha expressed pride in the company's latest achievement, attributing it to the commitment, expertise, and passion of the Empire Aviation team.

Empire Aviation's latest accolade at the Aviation Achievement Awards 2024 not only celebrates its outstanding aircraft management service but also highlights the company's significant contributions to elevating the standards of private aviation globally. As Empire Aviation continues to expand its service offerings and fleet, it sets new benchmarks for excellence in the aviation industry.