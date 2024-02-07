Emma Grede Discusses Evolving Consumer Behavior and the Power of Brand Identity

Emma Grede, the chief executive and co-founder of Good American, has suggested a shift in the paradigm of consumer behavior. In an era where consumers are increasingly conscientious and selective, brands need to offer more than just products; they need to foster a connection and represent values that align with those of the consumers. Grede's perspective illuminates an intriguing phenomenon: consumers are not just buying products, they are buying into values, beliefs, and causes.

Good American: A Case Study in Brand Identity

Good American, co-founded by Grede and Khloé Kardashian, provides an exemplary case study of this paradigm shift. The brand, known for its inclusive sizing and diverse representation, has made a significant impact in the market, with sales reaching $200 million in 2022, marking an increase of 30% year on year. Good American's success can be largely attributed to its focus on body positivity and empowering women through its product lines.

The Value-Driven Consumer

According to Grede, the modern consumer is increasingly value-driven. Their purchasing decisions are influenced not just by the quality or price of the product, but also by their alignment with the brand's values and commitments. This change in consumer behavior reflects a larger societal trend towards conscientious consumption, where consumers are actively seeking out brands that represent their beliefs and values.

Championing Inclusivity in Fashion

Good American's focus on size inclusivity is a direct response to the lack of representation in the fashion industry. As part of their commitment to diversity, the brand has been holding open castings to source models of all sizes for its campaigns. This move is not just a marketing strategy; it's a statement, a call for change in the industry, and a push towards normalizing bigger bodies in fashion. Grede's insights suggest that for brands to thrive in the current consumer landscape, they must cultivate a strong brand identity that resonates emotionally with consumers.