en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Emma Carlos Advocates for Cultural Shift in Entertainment Industry

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:51 am EST
Emma Carlos Advocates for Cultural Shift in Entertainment Industry

In a recent appearance on Next Radio Uganda’s Next Big Talk, Emma Carlos, a renowned figure in the entertainment industry, made a compelling case for a deep-rooted cultural shift within the industry. Carlos underlined that the sector’s current practices and attitudes are outdated and ill-suited to the evolving demands and opportunities of the 21st century.

Carlos Calls for Industry Change

Carlos stressed the urgency of this transformation, arguing that to remain relevant and competitive, the industry must embrace change at a fundamental level. This includes adopting the latest technologies, pioneering approaches to content creation, and promoting more inclusive and diverse practices. Carlos’s appeal for such comprehensive changes resonates deeply in an era marked by rapid technological advancements and an increasing emphasis on social and cultural inclusivity.

A Shift for Growth and Sustainability

Driving Carlos’s plea for transformation is a firm belief that such changes are indispensable for the growth and sustainability of the industry in a rapidly changing global market. The entertainment industry landscape is continually evolving, with new mediums, platforms, and consumer preferences surfacing every day. To navigate this flux successfully, Carlos suggests that the industry must not only adapt but innovate.

The Way Forward

Carlos’s rhetoric reflects a growing sentiment within the industry that acknowledges the need for a significant cultural metamorphosis. His call to action sets a precedent for others to follow, urging industry leaders and stakeholders to rethink their strategies and practices to align with the current global trends. In a world where change is the only constant, Carlos’s words serve as a timely reminder that industries must evolve or risk becoming obsolete.

0
Business International Affairs
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CES 2024: Unveiling Future Tech Trends and Innovations

By Quadri Adejumo

Asian Stocks Show Mixed Performance: Nikkei Marks Best Annual Performance in a Decade

By Hadeel Hashem

Pakistan's Inflation Rate Predicted to Decrease in FY24, says State Bank Report

By Mazhar Abbas

Indera Motors Technicians Earn Prestigious Jaguar Land Rover Certification

By BNN Correspondents

Wall Street Concludes 2023 with Record Highs Amid Economic Headwinds ...
@Business · 12 mins
Wall Street Concludes 2023 with Record Highs Amid Economic Headwinds ...
heart comment 0
AirAsia CEO Riad Asmat Announces Resignation, May Continue in Advisory Role

By BNN Correspondents

AirAsia CEO Riad Asmat Announces Resignation, May Continue in Advisory Role
Esso and Shell Petrol Stations in Singapore to Close Temporarily for GST System Update

By Waqas Arain

Esso and Shell Petrol Stations in Singapore to Close Temporarily for GST System Update
Calgary Property Tax Hike: An Anomaly or a Trend?

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Calgary Property Tax Hike: An Anomaly or a Trend?
Global Events of December 30: Earthquakes, Politics, Business, Tech, Sports, Environment, and Culture

By BNN Correspondents

Global Events of December 30: Earthquakes, Politics, Business, Tech, Sports, Environment, and Culture
Latest Headlines
World News
GLP-1 Drugs Transform Obesity Treatment Amidst Challenges
2 mins
GLP-1 Drugs Transform Obesity Treatment Amidst Challenges
Ayodhya Ram Temple Nears Inauguration: Farooq Abdullah Congratulates Participants
2 mins
Ayodhya Ram Temple Nears Inauguration: Farooq Abdullah Congratulates Participants
Cambodia Braces for Heat: Ministry of Health Issues Preventive Advisory for 2024 Dry Season
4 mins
Cambodia Braces for Heat: Ministry of Health Issues Preventive Advisory for 2024 Dry Season
Numerology Predictions for 2024: A Year of Promise and Growth
9 mins
Numerology Predictions for 2024: A Year of Promise and Growth
Israel's Finance Minister Rebuffs U.S. Pressure Over Palestinian Tax Revenues
10 mins
Israel's Finance Minister Rebuffs U.S. Pressure Over Palestinian Tax Revenues
Effective Hedonism: The Art of Feeling Good by Doing Good
10 mins
Effective Hedonism: The Art of Feeling Good by Doing Good
Barcelona Targets Manchester United's Mason Greenwood: A Comprehensive Football Update
14 mins
Barcelona Targets Manchester United's Mason Greenwood: A Comprehensive Football Update
British Warship Arrival Exacerbates Guyana-Venezuela Territorial Dispute
16 mins
British Warship Arrival Exacerbates Guyana-Venezuela Territorial Dispute
Verdes FC Prepares for 2023-24 Closing Championship: Eyes on CONCACAF Cup
16 mins
Verdes FC Prepares for 2023-24 Closing Championship: Eyes on CONCACAF Cup
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
2 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
3 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
3 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
3 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
3 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
3 hours
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
6 hours
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
7 hours
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge
8 hours
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app