Business

Emirates NBD Rewards Business Banking Customers with Over AED 3 Million in Prizes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
Emirates NBD, one of the MENAT region’s leading banking groups, has unveiled a significant promotional campaign for its Business Banking customers involved in trade and foreign exchange transactions. The promotion, which will run until March 31, 2024, offers over AED 3 million in cash prizes, providing a lucrative opportunity for the bank’s customers to be rewarded for their business activities.

Incentivizing Business Transactions

In a bid to incentivize and recognize the importance of trade and foreign exchange transactions, Emirates NBD is offering 120 customers the chance to win monthly prizes of up to AED 10,000 each. This campaign is not only a way to encourage more transactions, but also a reflection of the bank’s commitment to support the business sector and its significant influence on trade and foreign exchange.

Grand Prizes Await

But the rewards don’t end there. The promotion features a grand prize of AED 1 million, a substantial sum that one lucky Business Banking customer stands a chance to claim. Additionally, secondary prizes of AED 250,000 each await two winners, with five more winners set to receive AED 100,000 each. These impressive prizes underline the bank’s dedication to acknowledging and rewarding its customers’ business transactions.

A Robust Financial Institution

Emirates NBD, with a staggering total assets worth approximately USD 228 billion as of September 30, 2023, is a force to be reckoned with in the banking sector. Operating across 13 countries and serving over 20 million customers, the Group is a leader in digital banking, with a whopping 97% of financial transactions conducted outside branches. In addition to its banking prowess, Emirates NBD is also committed to sustainability efforts, supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and the Dubai Can initiative to reduce single-use plastic water bottles.

Rohit Garg, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD, highlighted the bank’s role in facilitating seamless banking and emphasized its commitment to recognizing the business sector’s influence on trade and foreign exchange. The promotion, he said, is a token of appreciation for clients and a recognition of the importance of such transactions to economic growth.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

