en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Emerging Sodium Ion Batteries: A Revolution in Energy Storage

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:49 pm EST
Emerging Sodium Ion Batteries: A Revolution in Energy Storage

In a world increasingly reliant on portable power, a significant technological advancement is emerging in the battery industry—Sodium ion batteries. Operating on a similar principle to the ubiquitous lithium ion batteries, the sodium ion variant offers a fresh alternative. The essence of both battery types lies in a chemical reaction involving an anode, cathode, separator, and electrolyte. However, sodium ion batteries distinguish themselves by employing sodium ions and sodium salts instead of their lithium-based equivalents.

Renewed Interest in Sodium Ion Batteries

This technology, known for decades, was previously outshone by the development of lithium ion batteries. Today, it is experiencing a resurgence of interest. A notable player in this revival is the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL). In 2021, CATL announced its intention to invest in sodium ion battery technology and to establish a corresponding supply chain.

The Potential Benefits of Sodium Ion Batteries

While sodium ion batteries presently do not match the range offered by lithium ion batteries in EVs, they do present several compelling benefits. The most notable among these include lower cost, owing to the use of more abundant and cheaper materials, and increased safety, as they can be fully discharged for transportation. James Quinn, CEO of Faradion, a UK-based sodium ion battery producer, highlights the absence of expensive materials like cobalt, copper, lithium, and graphite in sodium ion batteries—elements predominantly controlled by China.

Sodium Ion Batteries: A Promising Future

On the other side of the Atlantic, Silicon Valley’s Natron Energy is working to commercialize sodium ion batteries. Their clientele includes prominent names such as United Airlines and Chevron. These batteries are being considered for deployment in EV charging stations to manage the high power load demands on the electric grid. But as the potential role of sodium ion batteries in the evolving battery market becomes clearer, companies also grapple with the challenges of bringing this technology to commercialization.

In the ongoing quest for efficient, safe, and cost-effective energy storage, the role of sodium ion batteries is poised to grow. As the technology matures, it stands to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the battery industry, power grids, and by extension, the world.

0
Business Energy Science & Technology
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Federal Court Brands T-Mobile-Sponsored Group as Unlawful Labor Organization
In a ground-breaking decision, a federal court has deemed a group sponsored by T-Mobile as an unlawful labor organization. The ruling pivots around the assertion that the group, nurtured and bankrolled by T-Mobile, was designed to address work-related grievances and labor conflicts, positioning it as a ‘company union.’ Violation of the NLRA Such ‘company unions’
Federal Court Brands T-Mobile-Sponsored Group as Unlawful Labor Organization
Economic Resilience and Banking Sector Transformation in India Post-COVID-19
7 mins ago
Economic Resilience and Banking Sector Transformation in India Post-COVID-19
New York State Advances Cannabis Market with New Dispensary Openings
7 mins ago
New York State Advances Cannabis Market with New Dispensary Openings
Logistics Giant to Consolidate Headquarters in Miami-Dade County, Creating 250 Jobs
3 mins ago
Logistics Giant to Consolidate Headquarters in Miami-Dade County, Creating 250 Jobs
Mobilisights: Pioneering the Future of Connected Vehicle Applications
4 mins ago
Mobilisights: Pioneering the Future of Connected Vehicle Applications
Lion Electric Co's Notable Trading Day: A Deep Dive into the Stock's Performance
5 mins ago
Lion Electric Co's Notable Trading Day: A Deep Dive into the Stock's Performance
Latest Headlines
World News
Survey Sheds Light on American Health: Feeling Best Only Half the Year
29 seconds
Survey Sheds Light on American Health: Feeling Best Only Half the Year
102-Year-Old Racing Fan Fulfills Dream at Richmond Raceway
34 seconds
102-Year-Old Racing Fan Fulfills Dream at Richmond Raceway
Will the Raptors Trade for Andrew Wiggins? NBA Trade Rumors Heat Up
37 seconds
Will the Raptors Trade for Andrew Wiggins? NBA Trade Rumors Heat Up
Nebraska Athletics Presses Ahead with Events Amid Winter Weather
2 mins
Nebraska Athletics Presses Ahead with Events Amid Winter Weather
Race Street Athletics: Free Fitness in Cincinnati's Heart
2 mins
Race Street Athletics: Free Fitness in Cincinnati's Heart
NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irving Denies New Misconduct Allegations
2 mins
NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irving Denies New Misconduct Allegations
Panthers vs. Vikings: A Clash of Titans in the Gopher Conference
2 mins
Panthers vs. Vikings: A Clash of Titans in the Gopher Conference
Conor McGregor Unveils New Buzz-Cut Look Ahead of UFC Title Fight
3 mins
Conor McGregor Unveils New Buzz-Cut Look Ahead of UFC Title Fight
Spectator's Acrobatic Catch Steals the Show in Auckland Aces' Super Smash Victory
5 mins
Spectator's Acrobatic Catch Steals the Show in Auckland Aces' Super Smash Victory
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app