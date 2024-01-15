en English
Business

EMEA’s M&A Activity Set for Positive Outlook in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
In the volatile world of economics, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region witnessed an unexpected dip in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in the first quarter of 2023. This was followed by a slowdown in the latter half of the year, despite a vibrant second quarter. Yet the optimism remains undeterred for the dealmakers as they brace for the year ahead.

Europe’s Economic Resilience

Thanks to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) prudent monetary policies, inflation has been effectively contained. This achievement has significantly reduced the risk of a recession, further bolstering the continent’s financial stability. The European Commission has even revised its GDP growth projections for 2023 and 2024 upwards, reflecting confidence in the economic climate.

M&A values have managed to stay above the three-year low, with the first half of the year surpassing the volume during the same period in 2021. However, the average deal size remains smaller than two years ago, a trend which is expected to persist unless the ECB decides to relax its monetary policy.

Prospects in the MENA Region

Meanwhile, growth in the MENA region is forecast to slow down. Despite this, the region is likely to attract foreign investment and local sovereign wealth funds, making it a potential hotspot for M&A activity in early 2024. Financial sponsors are thus encouraged to continue investing in the middle market, and certain sectors are expected to witness robust corporate activity. Sovereign wealth funds, in particular, are keen on making acquisitions.

However, competition reviews are becoming increasingly stringent. This could pose a challenge for large strategic mergers and require corporate buyers to engage more intensively with regulatory authorities.

Insights into Investment Landscape

Given the economic trends, the Private U.S. Investment Landscape and Global Emerging Market reports for 2023 offer valuable insights into investment patterns, sector growth, and innovative frontiers. The reports, which cover global investment trends and forecast up to Series D rounds, serve as crucial resources for investment professionals, industry leaders, and financiers in navigating the complex investment landscape.

Looking ahead, Kuwait-based Kamco Invest predicts that GCC central banks will cut interest rates in 2024 to boost their economies, further affecting the investment patterns in the region.

Business Europe Social
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

