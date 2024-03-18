Embraer Forecasts Growth in Aircraft Deliveries and Revenue for 2024 Amid Supply Chain Challenges

Embraer, the world's third-largest planemaker, revealed its expectations for 2024, forecasting an increase in both aircraft deliveries and revenue.

The company estimates delivering between 125 and 135 executive jets and between 72 and 80 planes from its commercial aviation segment. This represents a notable uptick from the previous year's figures, signaling optimism for growth in various segments of its business.

Revenue Outlook

In line with its projected increase in aircraft deliveries, Embraer also anticipates a significant growth in annual consolidated revenue. The company forecasts revenue to reach a range of $6.0 billion to $6.4 billion, representing a potential increase of up to 21.5% compared to the previous year's revenue of $5.27 billion. Despite ongoing supply chain challenges, Embraer remains optimistic about its revenue prospects for the year ahead.

Supply Chain Challenges

While Embraer is optimistic about its growth prospects, the company acknowledges the persistent challenges in its supply chain, which negatively impacted its results in 2023. These challenges have been a recurring issue for the planemaker, highlighting the importance of addressing supply chain disruptions to ensure smoother operations and fulfillment of delivery commitments.

Financial Performance Highlights

In its fourth-quarter report for 2023, Embraer reported significant growth in adjusted net profit, reaching 350.6 million reais ($70.20 million), marking a 55% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. However, quarterly revenue experienced a slight decline of nearly 7% to 9.73 billion reais.

Despite these fluctuations, the company's net debt, excluding its electric aircraft subsidiary Eve, decreased to 3.9 billion reais, attributed to positive free cash flow generated during the quarter.