en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Embrace Multi-generational Workforces, Advises IrishJobs.ie Head Amid Changing Labour Market Dynamics

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
Embrace Multi-generational Workforces, Advises IrishJobs.ie Head Amid Changing Labour Market Dynamics

As the new year unfolds, the Irish labour market is poised for a transformative shift. Sam Dooley, the head of IrishJobs.ie, underscores the necessity of embracing multi-generational workforces in an era marked by significant changes in pension regulations and the widespread adoption of novel technologies. The undercurrents of change sweeping across the Irish economy are set to deeply influence hiring trends, with a particular emphasis on the integration of older workers into the workforce.

Deceleration in Economic Growth

Despite a period of robust economic growth, the Irish economy is showing signs of deceleration. Data from the Central Bank indicates that the high-growth phase is on the brink of slowing down. These economic shifts are expected to bring forth an array of challenges and opportunities for the labour market, compelling employers to rethink their hiring strategies.

Embracing Multi-generational Workforces

Dooley advocates for the creation of an inclusive work environment that honours the diverse skills and experiences of a multi-generational team. He believes this approach is instrumental in harnessing the power of new technologies while cultivating a dynamic and resilient workforce capable of meeting future challenges head-on.

The 2024 Job Market Survey

The 2024 Job Market Survey, conducted by Professional Resume Writers, unveils a burgeoning concern about job security among the workforce, with a significant spike of 91 percent among early-career professionals. Furthermore, a staggering 60 percent of respondents are showing an active interest in transitioning careers. The study reveals a notable 111 percent increase in apprehension related to job security among individuals holding bachelor’s degrees. The survey also highlights the profound impact that the shift towards remote work has had on job security perceptions, with 21 percent of workers attributing changes in their job security to this shift.

0
Business Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nigeria's Financial Market Ablaze with Activity in November 2023

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Adani Group Negotiates USD 400 Million Loan for Data Centre Expansion

By Rafia Tasleem

Alstom Secures €900 Million Contract: Boost to Victoria's Economy and Sustainability

By Geeta Pillai

Qashio Partners with Emirates Skywards to Enhance Business Travel Experience

By Hadeel Hashem

Airport Retailing Market to Soar to US$ 46.6 billion by 2028 ...
@Business · 21 seconds
Airport Retailing Market to Soar to US$ 46.6 billion by 2028 ...
heart comment 0
Historic Victorian Pub in Llandudno Up for Sale with Residential Conversion Plans

By Dil Bar Irshad

Historic Victorian Pub in Llandudno Up for Sale with Residential Conversion Plans
Sagicor Group Expands Latin American Footprint with Sagicor Panama Acquisition

By BNN Correspondents

Sagicor Group Expands Latin American Footprint with Sagicor Panama Acquisition
Crazy Jim’s Ice Cream Cake: A Sweet Comeback Amid Pandemic Challenges

By Geeta Pillai

Crazy Jim's Ice Cream Cake: A Sweet Comeback Amid Pandemic Challenges
Sun Pharma Successfully Acquires Libra Merger Ltd., Boosts Global Presence

By Rafia Tasleem

Sun Pharma Successfully Acquires Libra Merger Ltd., Boosts Global Presence
Latest Headlines
World News
Edmonton Oilers Triumph Over Philadelphia Flyers: Skinner and McDavid Shine
20 seconds
Edmonton Oilers Triumph Over Philadelphia Flyers: Skinner and McDavid Shine
Kyrgyz Parliament and KOICA Partner for Parliamentary Digitalization
22 seconds
Kyrgyz Parliament and KOICA Partner for Parliamentary Digitalization
Community Bands Together in Weston-Super-Mare to Increase Public Access to Defibrillators
22 seconds
Community Bands Together in Weston-Super-Mare to Increase Public Access to Defibrillators
Aryna Sabalenka Begins 2023 Season with a Swift Victory at Brisbane International
26 seconds
Aryna Sabalenka Begins 2023 Season with a Swift Victory at Brisbane International
Arkansas Razorbacks Acquire Speedster Jordan 'Flash' Anthony in Strategic Move
51 seconds
Arkansas Razorbacks Acquire Speedster Jordan 'Flash' Anthony in Strategic Move
South African Public Servants Illegally Claiming Social Grants: A Deep Dive
55 seconds
South African Public Servants Illegally Claiming Social Grants: A Deep Dive
2024 State of the Penis Report: A Shift in Male Sexual Exploration
1 min
2024 State of the Penis Report: A Shift in Male Sexual Exploration
KSAFA Secures Major Sponsorship, Ushers in Record-Breaking Prizes
1 min
KSAFA Secures Major Sponsorship, Ushers in Record-Breaking Prizes
Concacaf Bolsters Opportunities for Jamaican and Regional Football Coaches
1 min
Concacaf Bolsters Opportunities for Jamaican and Regional Football Coaches
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
53 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app