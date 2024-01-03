Embrace Multi-generational Workforces, Advises IrishJobs.ie Head Amid Changing Labour Market Dynamics

As the new year unfolds, the Irish labour market is poised for a transformative shift. Sam Dooley, the head of IrishJobs.ie, underscores the necessity of embracing multi-generational workforces in an era marked by significant changes in pension regulations and the widespread adoption of novel technologies. The undercurrents of change sweeping across the Irish economy are set to deeply influence hiring trends, with a particular emphasis on the integration of older workers into the workforce.

Deceleration in Economic Growth

Despite a period of robust economic growth, the Irish economy is showing signs of deceleration. Data from the Central Bank indicates that the high-growth phase is on the brink of slowing down. These economic shifts are expected to bring forth an array of challenges and opportunities for the labour market, compelling employers to rethink their hiring strategies.

Embracing Multi-generational Workforces

Dooley advocates for the creation of an inclusive work environment that honours the diverse skills and experiences of a multi-generational team. He believes this approach is instrumental in harnessing the power of new technologies while cultivating a dynamic and resilient workforce capable of meeting future challenges head-on.

The 2024 Job Market Survey

The 2024 Job Market Survey, conducted by Professional Resume Writers, unveils a burgeoning concern about job security among the workforce, with a significant spike of 91 percent among early-career professionals. Furthermore, a staggering 60 percent of respondents are showing an active interest in transitioning careers. The study reveals a notable 111 percent increase in apprehension related to job security among individuals holding bachelor’s degrees. The survey also highlights the profound impact that the shift towards remote work has had on job security perceptions, with 21 percent of workers attributing changes in their job security to this shift.