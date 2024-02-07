EMA Design Automation Joins Forces with Hawk Ridge Systems to Enhance ECAD/MCAD Convergence

EMA Design Automation Inc., a trailblazer in electrical and mechanical design, has unveiled a strategic partnership with Hawk Ridge Systems, a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing tools, services, and technology in the U.S. and Canada. The alliance aims to tackle the escalating complexity and scale of electronic product design, which requires the fusing of electrical (ECAD) and mechanical (MCAD) domains.

Integrated Design Environments: A Necessity

Manny Marcano, president of EMA, stressed the necessity for integrated design environments to meet design goals and deadlines. He underscored that the convergence of ECAD and MCAD domains calls for the creation of fully integrated design environments spanning electrical and mechanical product development processes. Marcano's vision aligns with the rising trend in the industry, where the need for end-to-end solutions and deep domain knowledge to tackle design challenges has become more pressing than ever.

Hawk Ridge Systems and EMA Collaboration

As part of the collaboration, Hawk Ridge Systems will vend and distribute Cadence and EMA ECAD design solutions. This move will offer advanced tools honed with more than 30 years of electronics design expertise from EMA to Hawk Ridge Systems' clients. The decision to market and distribute Cadence and EMA ECAD design solutions is a direct response to the increasing complexity and scale of electronic product design.

Bridging the Gap Between MCAD and ECAD

Dale Ford, CEO of Hawk Ridge Systems, emphasized the significance of bridging the chasm between MCAD and ECAD to improve product design efficacy. Hawk Ridge Systems, a top SOLIDWORKS reseller, proffers an array of solutions from Dassault Systèmes, including SOLIDWORKS, 3DEXPERIENCE, SIMULIA, and various analysis, product data management, and productivity tools. Ford's statement reinforces the company's commitment to providing a complete ECAD/MCAD design experience, integrating top-tier tools and support for the entire electronic product design process.