en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Elon Musk’s ‘X’ and the Evolution of Social Media in 2023

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:04 pm EST
Elon Musk’s ‘X’ and the Evolution of Social Media in 2023

2023 witnessed a seismic shift in the social media landscape, marked by the transformation of Twitter into a new entity christened ‘X’ under the audacious leadership of Elon Musk. The tech titan, known for his maverick moves, stormed into the Twitter’s headquarters, dismissed its top brass, and began fashioning a new vision for the platform. However, the metamorphosis was anything but smooth, swirling up a tempest of controversies and criticism.

Musk’s Bold Moves and the Birth of ‘X’

Musk, with his customary bravado, unveiled the ‘X’ logo, replacing the iconic Twitter bird, signaling a radical departure from the platform’s traditional image. However, the aftermath of this audacious move saw a significant decline in user engagement and a financial hit due to losses in advertising.

Musk’s confrontational stance towards advertisers and his decision to reinstate controversial figures such as Alex Jones and Donald Trump added fuel to the fire, drawing ire from different quarters. Meanwhile, his vision to transform X into an ‘everything app’ akin to China’s WeChat was met with skepticism, especially among Western users, who found the idea nebulous and unconvincing.

Emergence of Alternatives and the ‘Threads’ Challenge

As ‘X’ grappled with its share of challenges, alternative social media platforms, including Mastodon and Bluesky, made their presence felt. Bluesky, a project initiated by Twitter’s former CEO Jack Dorsey, experienced a rapid surge in popularity, emerging as a potent contender. Adding to the competition, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, launched Threads. Despite an initial wave of popularity, Threads struggled with user retention, exposing the volatile nature of the social media space.

Persistent Concerns and the Future of Social Media

While the social media giants jostled for dominance, the underlying issues of misinformation and impact on mental health remained unaddressed. The concerns regarding the potential harm social media could inflict on mental health, especially among children, continued to persist, with no clear solution on the horizon.

As we step into 2024, the future of the social media landscape remains uncertain, with the ongoing transformations promising a new era of digital communication. Despite the challenges, the possibilities are immense, and the journey ahead is set to be a thrilling roller-coaster ride.

0
Business Social Issues
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Apple Watch Faces Sales Ban in US Amid Patent Dispute

By BNN Correspondents

SEBI's Proposed Norms on Market Rumours Meet Resistance from Industry Experts

By Dil Bar Irshad

Stock Market Shocks and Surprises: A Look Back at 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Channel Islands' Notables Honored by King, Major Development in Jersey Approved

By Salman Khan

The Importance of Financial Planning: A Three-Step Budgeting Guide ...
@Business · 3 mins
The Importance of Financial Planning: A Three-Step Budgeting Guide ...
heart comment 0
Retirement Confidence in Americans Plummets in 2023: Strategies for Financial Security

By BNN Correspondents

Retirement Confidence in Americans Plummets in 2023: Strategies for Financial Security
US Software Industry Sweats under $17 Billion Distressed Debt: A Shift in Investment Landscape?

By Justice Nwafor

US Software Industry Sweats under $17 Billion Distressed Debt: A Shift in Investment Landscape?
Channel Islands See Surge in Local Shopping During Festive Season

By BNN Correspondents

Channel Islands See Surge in Local Shopping During Festive Season
The NBER and its Role in Shaping Economic Policy

By Geeta Pillai

The NBER and its Role in Shaping Economic Policy
Latest Headlines
World News
Potential Power Shift in the Senate as Democratic Senator Joe Manchin Declines Re-election
31 seconds
Potential Power Shift in the Senate as Democratic Senator Joe Manchin Declines Re-election
Weight Loss Drugs Wegovy and Ozempic: Potential Aids in Alcoholism Treatment?
54 seconds
Weight Loss Drugs Wegovy and Ozempic: Potential Aids in Alcoholism Treatment?
Somali Football Federation Postpones Regional Tournament Amid Technical Snags
3 mins
Somali Football Federation Postpones Regional Tournament Amid Technical Snags
Revolutionizing Youth Mental Health Support: Oregon Leads with $425M Initiative
3 mins
Revolutionizing Youth Mental Health Support: Oregon Leads with $425M Initiative
Channel Islands' Notables Honored by King, Major Development in Jersey Approved
3 mins
Channel Islands' Notables Honored by King, Major Development in Jersey Approved
Migrant Crisis at US Southern Border: A Growing Frustration for Americans
4 mins
Migrant Crisis at US Southern Border: A Growing Frustration for Americans
Financial Delinquency Challenges WA Liberal Party's Selection System
5 mins
Financial Delinquency Challenges WA Liberal Party's Selection System
Major Political Reshuffle: China Expels Nine Military Officials from Parliament
6 mins
Major Political Reshuffle: China Expels Nine Military Officials from Parliament
Turkish Down Syndrome Futsal Team Aiming for Gold at Trisome Games
8 mins
Turkish Down Syndrome Futsal Team Aiming for Gold at Trisome Games
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
2 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
3 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
4 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
4 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
4 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
4 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
5 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
5 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
JN.1: The New COVID Variant Stirring Global Health Concerns
5 hours
JN.1: The New COVID Variant Stirring Global Health Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app