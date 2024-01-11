Elon Musk Contemplates Bitcoin as Martian Currency

In a recent X Spaces event, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, sparked a fascinating discussion about the potential use of Bitcoin as a currency on Mars. Initially, Musk expressed skepticism about Bitcoin due to its slow transaction settlement, but his viewpoint evolved as he contemplated the interplanetary distance in light minutes.

Bitcoin on Mars: A Theoretical Possibility

During the conversation, Musk acknowledged that using Bitcoin on Mars could be theoretically feasible, but implementing it practically would be a daunting task without a localized solution. The reason being the 20-minute light distance between Earth and Mars, which could cause significant delays in transaction times.

A Localized Solution: The Lightning Network

One potential solution discussed was the implementation of a Martian version of the Lightning Network. This localized network could theoretically expedite Bitcoin’s slow transaction speed, which presently takes up to an hour for transaction finalization. Bitcoin core developer Matt Corallo, present at the discussion, expressed agreement with this potential solution.

Optimistic Views from Industry Experts

Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream, expressed an optimistic view. He suggested that the time delay might not pose a significant challenge for Bitcoin’s 10-minute block creation process. Glassnode also released data demonstrating the efficiency of Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, which is reportedly 1,000 times cheaper than traditional payment processors like Mastercard or Visa.

Musk’s Broader Vision for Mars and Cryptocurrency

The discussion revolves around Musk’s ambitious plan to establish a human colony on Mars by 2050, as part of his vision for multi-planetary human existence. Simultaneously, there is speculation that Musk’s ‘everything app’ X could integrate cryptocurrency payments in the future. Reports from January 2023 suggested that the app’s payment feature might include cryptocurrencies, providing an exciting prospect for the integration of space exploration and digital currencies.