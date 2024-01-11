en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Elon Musk Contemplates Bitcoin as Martian Currency

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:10 am EST
Elon Musk Contemplates Bitcoin as Martian Currency

In a recent X Spaces event, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, sparked a fascinating discussion about the potential use of Bitcoin as a currency on Mars. Initially, Musk expressed skepticism about Bitcoin due to its slow transaction settlement, but his viewpoint evolved as he contemplated the interplanetary distance in light minutes.

Bitcoin on Mars: A Theoretical Possibility

During the conversation, Musk acknowledged that using Bitcoin on Mars could be theoretically feasible, but implementing it practically would be a daunting task without a localized solution. The reason being the 20-minute light distance between Earth and Mars, which could cause significant delays in transaction times.

A Localized Solution: The Lightning Network

One potential solution discussed was the implementation of a Martian version of the Lightning Network. This localized network could theoretically expedite Bitcoin’s slow transaction speed, which presently takes up to an hour for transaction finalization. Bitcoin core developer Matt Corallo, present at the discussion, expressed agreement with this potential solution.

Optimistic Views from Industry Experts

Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream, expressed an optimistic view. He suggested that the time delay might not pose a significant challenge for Bitcoin’s 10-minute block creation process. Glassnode also released data demonstrating the efficiency of Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, which is reportedly 1,000 times cheaper than traditional payment processors like Mastercard or Visa.

Musk’s Broader Vision for Mars and Cryptocurrency

The discussion revolves around Musk’s ambitious plan to establish a human colony on Mars by 2050, as part of his vision for multi-planetary human existence. Simultaneously, there is speculation that Musk’s ‘everything app’ X could integrate cryptocurrency payments in the future. Reports from January 2023 suggested that the app’s payment feature might include cryptocurrencies, providing an exciting prospect for the integration of space exploration and digital currencies.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 mins ago
Kazakhstan and Romania Forge Ahead on Trans-Caspian International Transport Route Collaboration
Kazakhstan and Romania are advancing plans to strengthen their collaboration on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), popularly known as the Middle Corridor. During a recent meeting between Kazakh Deputy Transport Minister Talgat Lastayev and the Romanian Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Mdalina Lupu, the two parties discussed the potential for deepening ties in
Kazakhstan and Romania Forge Ahead on Trans-Caspian International Transport Route Collaboration
Creditors Vote in Favor of Debt Restructuring for Troubled Taeyoung
23 mins ago
Creditors Vote in Favor of Debt Restructuring for Troubled Taeyoung
Bearish Bets on Asian Currencies Surge as U.S. Rate Cut Hopes Fade
24 mins ago
Bearish Bets on Asian Currencies Surge as U.S. Rate Cut Hopes Fade
Kazakhstan and Romania Forge Ahead on Trans-Caspian International Transport Route Collaboration
13 mins ago
Kazakhstan and Romania Forge Ahead on Trans-Caspian International Transport Route Collaboration
Ahmed Hadji Advocates for Global Alliances and Strategic Cooperation
16 mins ago
Ahmed Hadji Advocates for Global Alliances and Strategic Cooperation
German Train Drivers Strike for Better Pay and Reduced Work Hours
17 mins ago
German Train Drivers Strike for Better Pay and Reduced Work Hours
Latest Headlines
World News
Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust's Training Program Bags Prestigious Award
8 mins
Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust's Training Program Bags Prestigious Award
Moskowitz Proposes Conditional Support for Hunter Biden Contempt Vote
8 mins
Moskowitz Proposes Conditional Support for Hunter Biden Contempt Vote
Hunter Biden Exits Hearing Amid heated Exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
8 mins
Hunter Biden Exits Hearing Amid heated Exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
AFC Asian Cup: Saudi Arabia's Green Falcons Soar on Wings of Renewed Optimism
9 mins
AFC Asian Cup: Saudi Arabia's Green Falcons Soar on Wings of Renewed Optimism
Uganda Prepares for the Non-Aligned Movement Summit, Affirming Commitment to Peaceful Coexistence
10 mins
Uganda Prepares for the Non-Aligned Movement Summit, Affirming Commitment to Peaceful Coexistence
Hunter Biden Exits Hearing Amid heated Exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
10 mins
Hunter Biden Exits Hearing Amid heated Exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Moskowitz Proposes Conditional Support for Hunter Biden Contempt Vote
10 mins
Moskowitz Proposes Conditional Support for Hunter Biden Contempt Vote
Stability in Ghana's Education: No Change in BECE Subjects, Confirms Minister
11 mins
Stability in Ghana's Education: No Change in BECE Subjects, Confirms Minister
A Dark Legacy: Uganda's Hydro Power Project and The Pain of Abandoned Mothers
11 mins
A Dark Legacy: Uganda's Hydro Power Project and The Pain of Abandoned Mothers
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
1 hour
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
2 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
2 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
4 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
5 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
6 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
6 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
6 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app