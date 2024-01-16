Elon Musk at Viva Tech: A Tale of Inclusion and Control

On a sunny afternoon in Paris, Elon Musk, the tech maverick and CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and owner of X (formerly known as Twitter), graced the Viva Technology conference. The conference, known as a global hub for innovation and startups, was abuzz with Musk's attendance, signaling his deep engagement with the tech and entrepreneurial communities.

Advertisment

The Call for Inclusion from Small European Firms

Meanwhile, a coalition of over 20 small European companies and industry groups made an impassioned plea. They beseeched major technology companies to include them in discussions about compliance with new EU regulations intended to foster competition. As the March deadline for compliance looms, the small entities seek to ensure that the rules are implemented in a balanced manner, beneficial to all parties involved.

Musk's Take on Voting Control and AI Development

Advertisment

At the conference, Musk unveiled his discomfort with growing Tesla without having around 25% voting control. He mooted the possibility of building products outside of Tesla if this control is not achieved. Moreover, Musk introduced 'Grok', an AI chatbot, into his artificial intelligence company, XAI. He underlined the critical role of AI development for the future success of Tesla.

Repercussions and Future Possibilities

Musk's comments led to a 2% drop in Tesla's shares. He also suggested he would be fine with a dual-class share structure to attain his voting control goal. Amidst this, ongoing legal issues regarding Musk's compensation package at Tesla were also mentioned. This development emphasizes the importance of such regulations and the need for big tech companies to collaborate with smaller industry players. A more competitive and equitable market landscape is the collective aim.