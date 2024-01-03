en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Elon Musk and Bryan Johnson’s Clash: A Debate on Technology, Health and Human Future

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
Elon Musk and Bryan Johnson’s Clash: A Debate on Technology, Health and Human Future

In a world where technology and health merge, two path-breaking entrepreneurs, Elon Musk and Bryan Johnson, have ignited an intriguing debate about their contrasting visions for the future of humanity and their distinct management styles. The controversy began when Johnson, a millionaire biohacker, criticized Musk’s approach to handling human resources, leading to an exchange of views that drew widespread attention.

From Biohacking to Business: Bryan Johnson’s Vision

Amid the social media storm, Johnson, known for investing heavily in reversing his body’s ageing process, disclosed his unorthodox health regimen, Project Blueprint. Johnson consumes a daily regimen of 111 pills, uses health monitoring devices, and follows a unique routine that includes wearing a baseball cap emitting red light for his scalp health and monitoring his nocturnal erections. His ambitious goal is to make his organs function like those of an 18-year-old.

Musk’s Agreement Ignites Controversy

The debate ignited when a social media post critiqued Johnson’s appearance, considering his $2 million annual expenditure on biohacking. Musk’s agreement, symbolized by a 100 emoji response, led to Johnson’s controversial statement comparing his nurturing approach towards employees and Musk’s inclination to dismiss them. Musk, renowned for his breakthrough ventures Tesla and SpaceX, thus came under criticism.

Fidelity’s Downgrade of Musk’s X

The feud coincides with a financial setback for Musk’s social media platform, X, which witnessed a 19% cut in its estimated value by Fidelity in its November portfolio update. X’s projected revenue for 2023 stands at a mere $2.5 billion, a significant drop from previous quarters. Musk’s comments on X have also led to major corporations distancing themselves from the platform.

As the public continues to spectate the unfolding feud, questions about the intersection of technology, health, and personal development gain momentum. The contrasting visions of Johnson and Musk for the future of humanity underline the evolving dynamics of the tech-health interface.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Company's High ESG Score and Solid Cash Flow Paint Promising Investment Landscape

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Merger of WTS Klient and Finacont Forms WTS Klient Business Advisory

By BNN Correspondents

Massive Media Launches, Revolutionizing PR for Startups and SMBs in the Middle East

By BNN Correspondents

RWE Transfers LNG Infrastructure to DET; Shell Australia Resumes Operations

By Wojciech Zylm

Gold Prices Surge in Doha, Qatar: Detailed Breakdown and Global Compar ...
@Business · 1 min
Gold Prices Surge in Doha, Qatar: Detailed Breakdown and Global Compar ...
heart comment 0
Emirates NBD Rewards Business Banking Customers with Over AED 3 Million in Prizes

By BNN Correspondents

Emirates NBD Rewards Business Banking Customers with Over AED 3 Million in Prizes
London Stock Market Braces for Fall amid US Tech Hits: Wizz Air and LTG Buck the Trend

By BNN Correspondents

London Stock Market Braces for Fall amid US Tech Hits: Wizz Air and LTG Buck the Trend
Deltic Energy PLC Achieves Carbon Neutral Certification

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Deltic Energy PLC Achieves Carbon Neutral Certification
EastWest Rings in the New Year with Spectacular Music Software Deals

By BNN Correspondents

EastWest Rings in the New Year with Spectacular Music Software Deals
Latest Headlines
World News
Amelio Health Revolutionizes Chronic Pain Management with Innovative Treatment Program
27 seconds
Amelio Health Revolutionizes Chronic Pain Management with Innovative Treatment Program
Illuminating the Path to Spinal Cord Injury Treatment: A Dive into Stem Cell Research
43 seconds
Illuminating the Path to Spinal Cord Injury Treatment: A Dive into Stem Cell Research
Michigan Redistricting Commission Appoints New Members Amid Legal Battles
45 seconds
Michigan Redistricting Commission Appoints New Members Amid Legal Battles
Anticipated Comeback: Fenerbahce's Becao Poised for Return Post-Injury
1 min
Anticipated Comeback: Fenerbahce's Becao Poised for Return Post-Injury
The Thrill of the Race Meets Everyday Driving: New Street-Legal Race Car Announced
1 min
The Thrill of the Race Meets Everyday Driving: New Street-Legal Race Car Announced
Ijara MP Abdi Ali Champions Sports Development at Sheikhow Super Cup Finals
1 min
Ijara MP Abdi Ali Champions Sports Development at Sheikhow Super Cup Finals
Thyroid Awareness Month: Hancock Health Emphasizes Understanding Thyroid Risks
1 min
Thyroid Awareness Month: Hancock Health Emphasizes Understanding Thyroid Risks
Shang Juncheng's Setback at Hong Kong Tennis Open: A Prelude to Another Comeback?
1 min
Shang Juncheng's Setback at Hong Kong Tennis Open: A Prelude to Another Comeback?
Jaishankar's 'Why Bharat Matters': A Diplomatic Odyssey Rooted in India's Civilizational Heritage
2 mins
Jaishankar's 'Why Bharat Matters': A Diplomatic Odyssey Rooted in India's Civilizational Heritage
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
25 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
9 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app