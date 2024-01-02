Elmira City Council Revives Deputy City Manager Role, Reappoints City Manager

The city council of Elmira has made a significant decision, reviving the position of deputy city manager that had been eliminated in 2016 with the aim of cost-saving and improved planning efficiency. This role comes back to life with Johnson at the helm, a role that had disappeared from the city’s executive leadership tree and public accounts since the removal of the previous officeholder, Brent Sjoberg.

Return of the Deputy City Manager Role

In a move that revisits the city’s administrative structure, the deputy city manager’s role has been reinstated. It was previously scrapped in a bid to save an estimated $304,000 annually. At its elimination, the deputy city manager’s salary stood at $112,000, with the then-officeholder, Sjoberg, earning an extra $535,595 in other remuneration in 2016. This made him the highest-paid city employee that year. The revival of this role now places Johnson as the new deputy city manager, adding to her responsibilities within the city hall.

Johnson’s Expanded Role

Besides her role in the city hall, Johnson also serves on the interim board of directors of REAL as a vice-chair. Her appointment to this position came after the city council decided to conduct a clean sweep of the previous board on November 30. This dual role places Johnson in a unique position to influence both the city’s administrative operations and REAL’s strategic direction.

New Appointments in Elmira City Council

Johnson’s appointment comes on the back of other key appointments within the Elmira City Council. City Manager Michael Collins, serving his third four-year term, was reappointed in a unanimous 7-0 vote by the new city council. His expected salary for 2024 is $147,942.09, although this is subject to change as the budget hasn’t been officially voted on. Mauricio Chavez, County Finance Director, was appointed to serve as Santa Cruz County’s deputy manager, a role previously held by Jesus Valdez. As deputy manager, Chavez is expected to oversee the county’s administrative services and human resources.