Elk Grove Village Approves $100 Million Redevelopment Project

In a significant move bolstering local economic growth, Elk Grove Village trustees have greenlit a $100 million redevelopment plan for the Elk Grove Woods Shopping Center. The project, scheduled for completion by February 28, 2028, is expected to transform the community's landscape with a mix of luxury apartments, retail spaces, and townhomes.

From Shopping Center to Residential-Commercial Hub

The site's revamp will be managed by Wingspan Development Corporation, a market leader in mixed-use development. Wingspan plans to erect an upscale apartment building, complete with an internal parking deck, alongside a cluster of retail outlets and larger commercial buildings. Additionally, a selection of townhomes will offer further residential options.

Financing the Future

To facilitate this ambitious undertaking, the village has entered into a purchase and sale agreement worth $5.5 million, with an additional $12 million agreement anticipated in the near future. Since acquiring the plaza in 2021, Elk Grove has already earned $2 million from rents, and the village expects to recoup its total investment of $17.5 million fully through the development. Furthermore, a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) arrangement will reimburse Wingspan up to $24.5 million as the project reaches specific milestones.

Building Bridges, Building Walls

An intriguing component of the redevelopment plan is the proposal for a pedestrian bridge over Arlington Heights Road. The bridge, which is separate from Wingspan's responsibilities, has received preliminary approval from the Cook County Forest Preserve Board of Commissioners. It will feature a lookout point over Busse Woods, enhancing the area's appeal. Additionally, a wall will be constructed to segregate the development from neighboring areas, ensuring the project's harmony with the existing local environment. Retail construction is slated to commence by 2024, with residential building activities to follow in 2026.