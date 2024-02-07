Elior Group Announces Combined Shareholders' Meeting: Key Details and Availability of Information

In a recent announcement, Elior Group, a company listed on Euronext Paris, has revealed that its combined shareholders' meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. The venue for the meeting is the Amphitheater of the Derichebourg Multiservices Tower in Créteil, France.

Official Notice and Meeting Details

The formal notice for the meeting was officially published on January 19, 2024, in the BALO, France's official legal journal. This notice is not merely an announcement; it also includes important details such as the meeting agenda, proposed resolutions, and specific instructions on participation and voting. These details have been made available on the company's website since the day of the notice's publication.

Access to Voting Rights and Share Information

Moreover, the Elior Group has ensured transparency by making information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares in the capital, as of the notice date, accessible on the company's website. This move signifies the company's commitment to providing its shareholders with all the necessary information to participate effectively in the meeting.

Availability of Meeting Documents

For the convenience of its shareholders, Elior Group has facilitated the access to all documents and information related to the shareholders' meeting. These documents can be obtained at the company's headquarters in Paris La Défense. Alternatively, shareholders can also request to have these documents sent to them by Uptevia, provided they submit a written request within the prescribed legal limits and timeframes. This step is another testament to Elior Group's proactive approach to keeping its shareholders informed and involved.