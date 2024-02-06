Eli Lilly Outperforms Q4 Estimates with New Drug Launches, Forecasts Robust Growth for 2024

Eli Lilly, a leading pharmaceutical company, has posted impressive results for the fourth quarter of 2023, exceeding both revenue and adjusted earnings estimates. This success is attributed to the introduction of Zepbound, a new weight loss drug, and persistent demand for Mounjaro, its diabetes treatment.

Zepbound and Mounjaro Drive Impressive Revenue Growth

Zepbound debuted with impressive sales of $175.8 million in its first quarter, and industry experts forecast that its annual sales could surpass the billion-dollar mark. Mounjaro, Eli Lilly's diabetes treatment, played a significant role in revenue growth, with sales reaching $2.21 billion. The company's fourth-quarter net income climbed to $2.19 billion from $1.94 billion a year earlier, with adjusted earnings per share of $2.49 after accounting for one-time items.

Phenomenal Sales Increase

Revenue experienced a substantial increase of 28%, totaling $9.35 billion, largely driven by Mounjaro. Other products, such as the breast cancer pill Verzenio and the diabetes tablet Jardiance, also reported strong sales growth. The company's shares rose 5.6% in pre-market trading, reflecting the robust earnings performance and positive outlook for 2024.

Looking Towards a Bright Future

Eli Lilly expects to maintain this positive momentum in 2024, with projected earnings of $12.20 to $12.70 per share and revenue estimated between $40.4 billion and $41.6 billion. The company's commitment to innovative healthcare solutions is evident in its robust financial performance and its dedication to addressing future healthcare challenges. With a market capitalization of approximately $673 billion, Eli Lilly anticipates continued growth and innovation in the pharmaceutical industry.