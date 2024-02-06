Subscribe

Eli Lilly Outperforms Q4 Estimates with New Drug Launches, Forecasts Robust Growth for 2024

Eli Lilly outperforms Q4 estimates with the help of its new weight loss drug Zepbound and diabetes treatment Mounjaro. The company projects a positive trajectory for 2024, with continued growth and innovation in the pharmaceutical industry.

Sakchi Khandelwal
Eli Lilly, a leading pharmaceutical company, has posted impressive results for the fourth quarter of 2023, exceeding both revenue and adjusted earnings estimates. This success is attributed to the introduction of Zepbound, a new weight loss drug, and persistent demand for Mounjaro, its diabetes treatment.

Zepbound and Mounjaro Drive Impressive Revenue Growth

Zepbound debuted with impressive sales of $175.8 million in its first quarter, and industry experts forecast that its annual sales could surpass the billion-dollar mark. Mounjaro, Eli Lilly's diabetes treatment, played a significant role in revenue growth, with sales reaching $2.21 billion. The company's fourth-quarter net income climbed to $2.19 billion from $1.94 billion a year earlier, with adjusted earnings per share of $2.49 after accounting for one-time items.

Phenomenal Sales Increase

Revenue experienced a substantial increase of 28%, totaling $9.35 billion, largely driven by Mounjaro. Other products, such as the breast cancer pill Verzenio and the diabetes tablet Jardiance, also reported strong sales growth. The company's shares rose 5.6% in pre-market trading, reflecting the robust earnings performance and positive outlook for 2024.

Looking Towards a Bright Future

Eli Lilly expects to maintain this positive momentum in 2024, with projected earnings of $12.20 to $12.70 per share and revenue estimated between $40.4 billion and $41.6 billion. The company's commitment to innovative healthcare solutions is evident in its robust financial performance and its dedication to addressing future healthcare challenges. With a market capitalization of approximately $673 billion, Eli Lilly anticipates continued growth and innovation in the pharmaceutical industry.