Element3 Secures Funding to Boost Lithium Extraction from Wastewater

Element3, a Fort Worth-based company that specializes in extracting lithium from oil and gas wastewater, has successfully concluded its seed investment round. Major investors, including EIC Rose Rock, prestigious oil and gas family offices, and other strategic partners, participated in this round. While the specific financial details remain undisclosed, this capital infusion is expected to accelerate the development and testing of Element3’s groundbreaking Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology. The company has set ambitious goals to deploy this technology in field operations by early 2024.

Revolutionizing Lithium Extraction

Element3’s patent-pending DLE technology is set to revolutionize the lithium industry. The technology aims to extract lithium, a valuable commodity, from the massive volumes of wastewater produced by the U.S. oil and gas industry, estimated at nearly one trillion gallons annually. This wastewater is believed to hold around 350,000 tons of lithium. The U.S. lithium production is currently unable to meet the rising demand, which is expected to be 40 times the current production by 2030, driven by battery plants. If successful, Element3’s DLE technology could meet nearly half of the estimated annual lithium demand of U.S. EV battery gigafactories.

Investor Confidence and Future Prospects

Investors such as EIC Rose Rock have expressed enthusiasm about supporting Element3’s efforts and affirm the economic viability of their pioneering DLE technology. Andrew Lackner, Managing Director of Energy Innovation Capital, highlighted the technology’s potential and the opportunity it offers. Hood Whitson, Founder and CEO of Element3, is optimistic about the role this strategic funding will play in reshaping the lithium industry and fostering a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future.

Energy Storage Sector’s Growing Attractiveness

In related news, Mercom’s 9M and Q3 2023 Funding and M&A Report for Storage & Smart Grid showed a significant increase in venture capital funding for Energy Storage, up by 115% year-over-year. A total of $8.6 billion was invested in 68 deals in the first nine months of 2023, up from $4 billion in 74 deals over the same period in 2022. This reflects the growing attractiveness of the energy storage sector and the increasing confidence of investors in the potential of innovative technologies like Element3’s DLE.