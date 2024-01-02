Electriq Power Holdings Inc Records Significant Trading Activity, Stock Price Plummets

Energy-oriented firm, Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE:ELIQ) witnessed noteworthy trading activity in its recent trading session, with a substantial 1.11 million shares changing hands. The company’s stock price plummeted by a striking 17.40% to settle at $0.32 per share. This value represents a notable markdown from its 52-week high of $11.85, aligning instead with its 52-week low. With this dip, the market valuation of Electriq Power Holdings was established at $13.26 million.

Stock Performance and Anticipated Earnings Report

Despite this negative surge, the stock’s performance has been broadly disheartening, with a year-to-date dip of 96.88% and a 30-day decline of 41.18%. Short-term trading data revealed a descent to weekly highs with a 5-day performance decline of 8.58%. Stakeholders and investors are now anticipating the next quarterly earnings report, scheduled for February.

Insider Ownership and Institutional Investors

Insider ownership in Electriq Power Holdings is significant, with 67.11% of shares held by insiders and 10.99% by institutional investors. The leading institutional holder is Meteora Capital, LLC, owning 8.45% of the company’s shares, followed by Cibc World Markets, Inc. with 0.25%. In the realm of mutual funds, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund emerge as the principal holders, owning 0.15% and 0.04% of outstanding shares, respectively.

Utilities Sector Overview

In a related context, Exelon Corporation, a holding company for gas and electric utilities, endured a decline in its stock price by 17.8% in 2023, surpassing the overall utility sector decline. This downturn is attributed to utility dividends falling below short-term treasury yields and the Illinois Commerce Commission’s rejection of Exelon’s rate increase proposal. Despite this, the company witnessed recent dividend increases and is targeting a 60.0% payout ratio that would grow in line with a 6.0-8.0% compound annual growth rate. The most recent consensus earnings range for 2023 is 2.30 to 2.42 per share, with expected earnings growth of 6.0-8.0% per year through 2026.