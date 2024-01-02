en English
Electriq Power Holdings Inc Records Significant Trading Activity, Stock Price Plummets

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
Electriq Power Holdings Inc Records Significant Trading Activity, Stock Price Plummets

Energy-oriented firm, Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE:ELIQ) witnessed noteworthy trading activity in its recent trading session, with a substantial 1.11 million shares changing hands. The company’s stock price plummeted by a striking 17.40% to settle at $0.32 per share. This value represents a notable markdown from its 52-week high of $11.85, aligning instead with its 52-week low. With this dip, the market valuation of Electriq Power Holdings was established at $13.26 million.

Stock Performance and Anticipated Earnings Report

Despite this negative surge, the stock’s performance has been broadly disheartening, with a year-to-date dip of 96.88% and a 30-day decline of 41.18%. Short-term trading data revealed a descent to weekly highs with a 5-day performance decline of 8.58%. Stakeholders and investors are now anticipating the next quarterly earnings report, scheduled for February.

Insider Ownership and Institutional Investors

Insider ownership in Electriq Power Holdings is significant, with 67.11% of shares held by insiders and 10.99% by institutional investors. The leading institutional holder is Meteora Capital, LLC, owning 8.45% of the company’s shares, followed by Cibc World Markets, Inc. with 0.25%. In the realm of mutual funds, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund emerge as the principal holders, owning 0.15% and 0.04% of outstanding shares, respectively.

Utilities Sector Overview

In a related context, Exelon Corporation, a holding company for gas and electric utilities, endured a decline in its stock price by 17.8% in 2023, surpassing the overall utility sector decline. This downturn is attributed to utility dividends falling below short-term treasury yields and the Illinois Commerce Commission’s rejection of Exelon’s rate increase proposal. Despite this, the company witnessed recent dividend increases and is targeting a 60.0% payout ratio that would grow in line with a 6.0-8.0% compound annual growth rate. The most recent consensus earnings range for 2023 is 2.30 to 2.42 per share, with expected earnings growth of 6.0-8.0% per year through 2026.

Business Energy
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

