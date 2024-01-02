en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Electricity Outage Sparks Peaceful Protest in Lokoja, Nigeria

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
Electricity Outage Sparks Peaceful Protest in Lokoja, Nigeria

In the heart of Nigeria, the residents of Lokoja Local Government Area in Kogi State have taken to the streets, voicing their discontent. The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company’s (AEDC) office in Lokoja became the epicenter of a peaceful protest. The protestors, a coalition of traders, business owners, and ordinary citizens, expressed their mounting frustration over the ongoing electricity outages that have plagued them since the run-up to the Christmas holidays.

Frustration Over Power Cuts

These outages have caused significant disruption to their businesses and daily lives. Iron fabricators, petty traders, restaurants, bars, and sachet water vendors have been particularly hard hit. The unreliable power supply has resulted in poor sales, affecting the livelihoods of these local enterprises. The protestors held placards, their messages echoing their exhaustion with the inconsistent power supply and calling for an end to the alleged excessive billing practices of the AEDC.

Accusations Against AEDC

Mallam Ilyasu Zakari, the leader of the ‘Light up Movement’ pressure group, took a stand against the AEDC. He accused the AEDC of a grave injustice, alleging that the company has been depriving its customers of power while selling the electricity allocated for Lokoja to neighboring states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The protestors demanded the immediate removal of the AEDC Regional Manager, Danladi Baba, and the Area Manager, Emmanuel Ajibogun, citing their incompetence.

Engaging in Discussions

In response to the protest, Emmanuel Ajibogun, the Area Manager of the AEDC, acknowledged their grievances. He expressed his willingness to engage in discussions with community leaders to address these issues. The promise of a round table discussion offers a glimmer of hope to these beleaguered residents, yearning for a reliable power supply and fair billing practices.

0
Africa Business Energy
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sub-Saharan Africa Urged to Diversify Crops for Nutritional Security Amid Rising Population

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Amine Gouiri Withdraws from African Cup of Nations Amid Communication Dispute

By Salman Khan

Unveiling the Dynamics of Sleeping Sickness: A Comprehensive Market Report

By BNN Correspondents

Commonwealth Handball Association Eyes Expansion and Collaboration in 2024

By Salman Khan

Emerging Market Sovereigns Eye Return to Bond Market in 2024 ...
@Africa · 30 mins
Emerging Market Sovereigns Eye Return to Bond Market in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Stadium Diplomacy: China and Saudi Arabia Vie for Influence in Africa

By Salman Khan

Stadium Diplomacy: China and Saudi Arabia Vie for Influence in Africa
Merck Foundation Announces MARS Awards 2023 Winners, Boosting African Researchers

By Quadri Adejumo

Merck Foundation Announces MARS Awards 2023 Winners, Boosting African Researchers
DRC Opposition Declines Legal Challenge to Election Results Citing Distrust in Constitutional Court

By Aqsa Younas Rana

DRC Opposition Declines Legal Challenge to Election Results Citing Distrust in Constitutional Court
Northern Nigeria’s Struggle: A Tale of Economic Woes, Security Crisis, and Leadership Vacuum

By Olalekan Adigun

Northern Nigeria's Struggle: A Tale of Economic Woes, Security Crisis, and Leadership Vacuum
Latest Headlines
World News
Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals
11 seconds
Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals
Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents
13 seconds
Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents
Michigan Advances to National Championship: Cam Goode's Remarks Ignite Discussions
20 seconds
Michigan Advances to National Championship: Cam Goode's Remarks Ignite Discussions
Boston University Study Sheds New Light on Fear Memories and Behavior
33 seconds
Boston University Study Sheds New Light on Fear Memories and Behavior
LifeStream's Blood Drive: A Gift that Keeps on Giving
34 seconds
LifeStream's Blood Drive: A Gift that Keeps on Giving
Ohio Sees Surge in Calls to Gambling Addiction Hotline Amid Sports Betting Expansion
35 seconds
Ohio Sees Surge in Calls to Gambling Addiction Hotline Amid Sports Betting Expansion
Court Denies Extension of Physical Remand for PTI Activist Sanam Javed
37 seconds
Court Denies Extension of Physical Remand for PTI Activist Sanam Javed
Northfield High School Alumni: Making Strides in Collegiate and Professional Sports
44 seconds
Northfield High School Alumni: Making Strides in Collegiate and Professional Sports
Alleged Assault in Bangor, Co Down Leaves Man with Broken Jaw
45 seconds
Alleged Assault in Bangor, Co Down Leaves Man with Broken Jaw
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 seconds
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
4 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
40 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app