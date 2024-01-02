Electricity Outage Sparks Peaceful Protest in Lokoja, Nigeria

In the heart of Nigeria, the residents of Lokoja Local Government Area in Kogi State have taken to the streets, voicing their discontent. The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company’s (AEDC) office in Lokoja became the epicenter of a peaceful protest. The protestors, a coalition of traders, business owners, and ordinary citizens, expressed their mounting frustration over the ongoing electricity outages that have plagued them since the run-up to the Christmas holidays.

Frustration Over Power Cuts

These outages have caused significant disruption to their businesses and daily lives. Iron fabricators, petty traders, restaurants, bars, and sachet water vendors have been particularly hard hit. The unreliable power supply has resulted in poor sales, affecting the livelihoods of these local enterprises. The protestors held placards, their messages echoing their exhaustion with the inconsistent power supply and calling for an end to the alleged excessive billing practices of the AEDC.

Accusations Against AEDC

Mallam Ilyasu Zakari, the leader of the ‘Light up Movement’ pressure group, took a stand against the AEDC. He accused the AEDC of a grave injustice, alleging that the company has been depriving its customers of power while selling the electricity allocated for Lokoja to neighboring states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The protestors demanded the immediate removal of the AEDC Regional Manager, Danladi Baba, and the Area Manager, Emmanuel Ajibogun, citing their incompetence.

Engaging in Discussions

In response to the protest, Emmanuel Ajibogun, the Area Manager of the AEDC, acknowledged their grievances. He expressed his willingness to engage in discussions with community leaders to address these issues. The promise of a round table discussion offers a glimmer of hope to these beleaguered residents, yearning for a reliable power supply and fair billing practices.