Business

Electricite du Laos: A Journey Towards Efficiency and Financial Stability

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:40 pm EST
Electricite du Laos: A Journey Towards Efficiency and Financial Stability

Electricite du Laos (EDL), the state-owned utility company, is on a promising path towards increased efficiency and financial stability. The progress was reported by its Managing Director, Mr. Chanthaboun Soukaloun, during a meeting in Vientiane, where the 2023 Energy and Energy Work Development Plan was evaluated.

A Streamlined Organization

EDL has significantly reshaped its organizational structure and administrative processes, resulting in a 44% decrease in administrative spending compared to 2019. It has also updated its pricing model to reflect actual production and distribution costs, creating a more equitable and transparent billing system.

Strategic Partnerships and Cost Management

The company has also renegotiated contracts with private electricity producers, resulting in significant expense reduction. Furthermore, it has established strategic partnerships, like a joint venture with a telecommunications company. Additionally, it has transferred certain maintenance responsibilities to the Lao Electric Power Company, reflecting its commitment to effective cost management.

Waste Reduction and Revenue Enhancement

These changes have led to a significant decrease in energy waste, from 9.91% in 2019 to 7.04% in 2023. This reduction equates to annual savings of approximately $24 million. EDL has also improved the collection of foreign currency charges from export businesses, mitigating foreign exchange losses. In 2023, EDL generated substantial amounts of electricity both for domestic use and international export, contributing to significant revenue.

Looking Ahead

EDL’s future focus is on maintaining public trust, ensuring an adequate electricity supply, implementing fair purchasing practices, and utilizing digital systems to improve service delivery. These reforms are expected to yield visible positive outcomes by the third quarter of 2024. With such comprehensive changes, EDL is displaying an admirable commitment to its mission of providing reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy to the people of Laos.

Business Energy International Relations
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

