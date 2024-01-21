Electric Vehicle Sales Experiencing Slowdown Despite Major Investments

Despite considerable investments in electric vehicles (EVs) and the widespread belief that EVs are the future of transportation, sales have decelerated, resulting in a build-up of inventory at dealerships. In 2022, global consumers shelled out nearly $400 billion on EVs, while auto companies have earmarked $616 billion for EV investments from 2023 to 2027. However, the days' supply—an indicator of the stockpile of vehicles at dealerships—has shown a significant uptick.

Inventory Pile-up at Dealerships

At the beginning of the year, both EVs and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles had an approximate 52 days' supply. However, by July, EV supply had soared to a peak of 111 days and was still high at 97 days in early October, reflecting a slower sales rate compared to ICE vehicles that maintained a steady level.

Roadblocks in EV Sales

Several factors are said to contribute to the sluggish pace of EV sales. These include exorbitant pricing, apprehensions about the availability and convenience of public charging infrastructure, and restrictions on government subsidies. The primary method for charging for most EV owners is at home, yet fears about charging on long trips continue to loom large.

Automakers Respond to Market Conditions

EV market leader Tesla has resorted to significant price reductions, and other EV startups like Lucid have noted lackluster sales. Major automakers like Ford Motor have ramped up production of hybrids in response to stagnant demand for their EVs.

However, industry insiders like Jeff Aiosa, a Mercedes-Benz dealership owner, are of the opinion that the shift towards EVs is an inevitable long-term trend, even though current market conditions reflect a more cautious approach by both consumers and dealers.