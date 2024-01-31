Electric Vehicle Buyers Show Higher Satisfaction in Car Buying Process: Cox Automotive Study

According to a recent study by Cox Automotive, there is a growing satisfaction among new electric vehicle (EV) buyers. The study, named 'The Car Buyer Journey Study', found that 80% of new EV buyers reported high satisfaction in the buying process, a significant leap from the 61% reported in the previous year, and comfortably surpassing the average of 69% for all customers.

Preference for Omnichannel Approach

The study has highlighted a trend that shows a preference for an omnichannel approach to purchasing vehicles. This method, which combines both online and in-store experiences, is preferred by 71% of buyers overall. EV buyers in particular seem to be embracing this approach. A substantial 69% of EV buyers used the omnichannel method, a stark contrast to the 39% of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle buyers who opted for the same.

Efficiency of the EV Buying Process

The study also brought to light the efficiency of the EV buying process. New EV buyers reportedly spent less than 11 hours to complete a purchase, about an hour less than those buying new ICE vehicles. This streamlined process, possibly influenced by Tesla's direct sales model that eliminates dealership negotiations, contributes significantly to the high levels of satisfaction reported by EV buyers.

Legacy Automakers Evolving Sales Approaches

Legacy automakers like Ford are paying attention to these trends and are beginning to evolve their sales approaches to improve customer experience and stay competitive. The study suggests that the ease of purchasing an EV is a contributing factor to the growing popularity of electric vehicles.

Overall, the Cox Automotive study is an encouraging indication of the shift in consumer preference towards EVs and the need for automakers to adapt their sales strategies to accommodate this changing landscape.