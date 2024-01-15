en English
Electric Ireland Slashes Energy Prices for 1.1 million Customers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:00 am EST
Electric Ireland Slashes Energy Prices for 1.1 million Customers

Electric Ireland, the largest utility provider in the country, has announced a substantial reduction in energy prices, set to benefit approximately 1.1 million customers. From March 1st, electricity rates will decrease by 7%, and gas rates will be cut by 8% for residential customers. This decision marks the second price drop within a four-month period, the previous one being implemented in November.

Impact on Customers

This price reduction will result in an average annual saving of €152.78 for electricity customers and €111.29 for gas customers. The combined effect of the price cuts in November 2023 and March 2024 will lead to a total reduction of 17.2% for electricity and 18.2% for gas. These savings are a significant relief for customers who have been under financial pressure due to the global energy crisis.

Industry Reaction

Executive Director Pat Fenlon emphasized Electric Ireland’s sensitivity towards the financial strains faced by customers, expressing the company’s commitment to providing the best value in the energy market. Daragh Cassidy, a price comparison expert from Bonkers.ie, stated that the price reduction was expected, following similar trends among other energy suppliers like SSE Electricity. However, he also noted that despite these reductions, Electric Ireland’s prices remain significantly higher than pre-2020 levels. According to Cassidy, electricity prices are still 85% higher, and gas prices have more than doubled since before the Covid pandemic and the Ukraine conflict.

Future Outlook

As wholesale gas and electricity prices continue to fall, further reductions can be anticipated in the second half of the year. The energy market is slowly returning to normalcy, but prices remain high compared to pre-Covid and pre-war levels. As such, energy suppliers are under pressure to pass on the fall in wholesale prices to their customers. While this price reduction is a step in the right direction, it is clear that more needs to be done to alleviate the financial burden on customers.

Business Energy Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

