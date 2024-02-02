Elan Homes' Part Exchange Event: Streamlining Home Buying and Selling Process

Property developer Elan Homes is orchestrating a unique part exchange event across several of its North West developments, including Redwood Gardens, Tower Gardens, and Whittingham Fold. The initiative, aimed at simplifying the process of buying and selling homes, comes as a response to the surge in enquiries witnessed since the onset of the year.

Revolutionizing Property Exchange

The part exchange event is designed to act as a cash buyer for the homeowner’s current property, eliminating last-minute negotiations over price and hidden costs. It is a strategic move to expedite the real estate transaction process, particularly for those who are still in the process of selling their current properties. By offering a guaranteed buyer, the scheme hastens the transition from selling a home on the open market to purchasing a new one.

A Response to Market Trends

According to Marie Morris, the sales director for Elan Homes in the North, the influx of queries at their developments has been partially triggered by more competitive interest rates from lenders. However, the process of selling their current properties has been a stumbling block for many potential buyers. The part exchange scheme is Elan Homes’ innovative solution to this issue, helping homeowners to seamlessly shift to their new homes.

Additional Incentives

Apart from the part exchange scheme, Elan Homes is also offering a 5% deposit boost for selected new homes in Lancashire. Further sweetening the deal, all of their new homes meet a minimum Energy Performance Certificate rating of B. This means that these properties are cheaper to run than most older properties, offering homeowners a cost-effective and energy-efficient living solution in addition to facilitating an easier move.

The part exchange event is not only a strategic move to accelerate real estate transactions, but it also serves as an educational platform, enlightening homeowners about the workings of the part exchange system and the advantages it can offer in their journey towards acquiring a new property.