Business

EIT Digital Champions 2024: A Launchpad for Promising Scaleups

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
EIT Digital Champions 2024: A Launchpad for Promising Scaleups

The EIT Digital Champions initiative, a pioneering pan-European contest, has opened its application for the 2024 edition until January 30th. This competition has consistently been a beacon for burgeoning European digital technology scaleups in the quest for venture capital funding. It has a track record of identifying and celebrating exceptional enterprises, like W-Sense and JENTIS, and propelling them towards phenomenal growth.

Success Stories: W-Sense and JENTIS

In the past, winning the EIT Digital Challenge has resulted in significant benefits for the champions. W-Sense, a company specializing in developing underwater monitoring and communication systems, leveraged their victory in the EIT Digital 2022 Challenge to secure €9M in Series A funding. This win also boosted their international expansion efforts, highlighting the competition’s impact.

Similarly, JENTIS, a B2B SaaS company offering web data capture solutions, experienced impressive growth with EIT Digital’s support. Their participation led to a successful funding round, raising €11 million and paving the way for their market expansion.

EIT Digital’s Role in Scaling Up

The EIT Digital’s Growth Services program plays a significant role in these success stories. It provides indispensable assistance to the competing companies, aiding them in crafting compelling investor pitches. The program also facilitates connections with a vast network of European investors. The triumphant trajectories of W-Sense and JENTIS underscore the vital role of EIT Digital in nurturing promising scaleups.

A Catalyst for Innovation and Expansion

The call for applications underscores EIT Digital’s steadfast commitment to propelling European scaleups to new heights. It reaffirms the competition’s role as a catalyst for innovation and expansion, continuing to ignite the spirit of entrepreneurship and inventiveness across the continent.

Business Europe
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

