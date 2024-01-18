EIT Digital Champions 2024: A Launchpad for Promising Scaleups

The EIT Digital Champions initiative, a pioneering pan-European contest, has opened its application for the 2024 edition until January 30th. This competition has consistently been a beacon for burgeoning European digital technology scaleups in the quest for venture capital funding. It has a track record of identifying and celebrating exceptional enterprises, like W-Sense and JENTIS, and propelling them towards phenomenal growth.

Success Stories: W-Sense and JENTIS

In the past, winning the EIT Digital Challenge has resulted in significant benefits for the champions. W-Sense, a company specializing in developing underwater monitoring and communication systems, leveraged their victory in the EIT Digital 2022 Challenge to secure €9M in Series A funding. This win also boosted their international expansion efforts, highlighting the competition’s impact.

Similarly, JENTIS, a B2B SaaS company offering web data capture solutions, experienced impressive growth with EIT Digital’s support. Their participation led to a successful funding round, raising €11 million and paving the way for their market expansion.

EIT Digital’s Role in Scaling Up

The EIT Digital’s Growth Services program plays a significant role in these success stories. It provides indispensable assistance to the competing companies, aiding them in crafting compelling investor pitches. The program also facilitates connections with a vast network of European investors. The triumphant trajectories of W-Sense and JENTIS underscore the vital role of EIT Digital in nurturing promising scaleups.

A Catalyst for Innovation and Expansion

The call for applications underscores EIT Digital’s steadfast commitment to propelling European scaleups to new heights. It reaffirms the competition’s role as a catalyst for innovation and expansion, continuing to ignite the spirit of entrepreneurship and inventiveness across the continent.