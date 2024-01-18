Eigenmann & Veronelli Unveils Revamped Website, Reflecting Transformation and Global Ambitions

In a testament to its ongoing evolution and international growth aspirations, leading specialty chemicals and food ingredients distributor, Eigenmann & Veronelli (EV), has unveiled its newly revamped Group website. The new digital face of the company, www.eigver.com, embodies EV’s successful transformation under the leadership of Group CEO, Gabriele Bonomi, and its ambition to establish itself as an international solutions provider in the industry.

A New Chapter in EV’s Digital Journey

The website redesign marks a significant milestone in EV’s digital journey. It encapsulates the company’s refreshed identity, with a clear purpose, vision, and values. This digital transformation is the result of a collaborative effort between the Well done! agency and Lutech Group. The website features a minimalist yet rich design, ensuring easy navigation for visitors through a responsive web design.

Reflecting EV’s Corporate Culture and Aspirations

More than just an aesthetic overhaul, the website redesign is intended to reflect EV’s robust corporate culture and attractive values. These are key factors that have driven the company’s successful transformation over the years. The website serves as a brand showcase, focusing on EV’s business groups, its people, and its culture.

EV’s Growth and Global Reach

Established in 1910 and headquartered in Rho, Italy, EV has a direct presence in Italy, Iberia, Turkey, and the U.A.E, with a commercial reach extending to more than 40 countries. In 2023, the company generated a consolidated turnover of EUR 345 million and employed over 300 staff. EV is renowned for its effectiveness and efficiency, combining local market knowledge with international chemical innovations, and providing a diversified portfolio of specialty chemicals and ingredients.

The launch of the new website marks a significant milestone in EV’s journey, reflecting not only its transformation but also its vision for the future. As the company continues to evolve, the website will serve as a modern, dynamic hub, supporting better customer and supplier relationships, and further establishing EV as a leading player in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry.