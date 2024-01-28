Egypt's Prime Minister Stresses the Critical Role of Consumer Protection in Market Regulation

In a recent cabinet meeting held on January 28, 2024, Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli placed a spotlight on the critical role of the Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) in regulating market prices. The meeting, attended by the Head of the CPA, Ibrahim El-Segini, centered around an in-depth review of the agency's efforts to maintain a control on goods prices and brainstorming strategies to enhance its performance.

Enhancing the CPA's Performance

Madbouli called upon the CPA to augment its workforce with highly qualified staff and to consider forming partnerships with research institutions for the study of effective market control methods. He emphasized on the need for the development of a comprehensive vision for improving the operations of the CPA.

Report on CPA's Activities

El-Segini presented a detailed report on the CPA's activities spanning from November 16, 2023, to January 25, 2024. These activities included the execution of 1918 supervisory campaigns and the resolution of 85.2% of approximately 39,447 complaints received during this period. The significance of these campaigns was underscored by their outcomes, which included the seizure of about 268 tons of sugar priced above the regulated cost and the filing of 3225 reports related to non-disclosure of prices.

Future Directions

The Prime Minister directed the preparation of a periodic report on the agency's work and efforts to control prices, thereby demonstrating the state's vested interest in monitoring this crucial matter. This progressive stance taken by Madbouli illustrates the Egyptian government's commitment to consumer rights and market fairness.