Egypt's GASC Procures 47,500 Metric Tons of Sunflower Oil in Strategic Move

In a significant move to ensure commodity stability and strengthen the nation's edible oil reserves, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), Egypt's state grains buyer, has procured 47,500 metric tons of sunflower oil. The procurement, executed through a tender, involves several suppliers, each contributing to a specific part of the total order.

Details of the Procurement

The suppliers involved in this transaction include At Sight TOI, Commodities, Mahsul Trading, and Aston Agro Industrial. Each of these suppliers is responsible for providing 12,000 metric tons, with the exception of Aston Agro Industrial, which is supplying a slightly lesser quantity of 11,500 metric tons.

Coming to the timelines, the shipments have been strategically scheduled in two distinct timeframes. The first window for shipment runs from February 25 to March 10, while the second shipment window is from March 11 to March 25.

Pricing and Implications

All the sunflower oil has been purchased at a unified price of $900.00 per metric ton. Notably, the offers that GASC received for the purchase of sunflower oil in the tender ranged from 993 to 1,204 USD/ton FOB, with deliveries originally scheduled within February to March.

By securing this deal, GASC not only ensures a stable supply of sunflower oil but also stands to benefit from a considerable cost advantage, given the range of prices in the initial offers. This procurement is a strategic initiative by Egypt's GASC to bolster the country's edible oil reserves, thereby ensuring commodity stability.

Behind the Report

The details of this procurement were reported by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan, and the information was edited by Leslie Adler and Mark Porter. The significance of this deal underscores the importance of strategic commodity procurement in maintaining economic stability and meeting the essential needs of the population.