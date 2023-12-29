en English
Business

Egypt’s Energy Sector Leaps Forward with $1.2 Billion Investments in Oil and Gas Exploration

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:29 am EST
Egypt’s Energy Sector Leaps Forward with $1.2 Billion Investments in Oil and Gas Exploration

In a significant move that underscores the nation’s commitment to developing its energy sector, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources concluded 29 agreements for oil and natural gas exploration within the country in 2023. A testament to the confidence of investors, these contracts represent a cumulative investment of approximately 1.2 billion U.S. dollars, indicating a robust commitment to expanding Egypt’s energy sector.

A Boost to Exploration Activities

The aforementioned agreements are expected to enhance exploration activities and potentially lead to new discoveries that could bolster the nation’s reserves of these vital resources. In the year, the government drilled 87 new wells, leading to 65 new oil and gas discoveries. These exploration activities were fueled by an infusion of $61 million, granted specifically for drilling purposes.

Strides in Energy Production

Egypt’s total production of petroleum in 2023 amounted to approximately 74 million tons, which included 28 million tons of crude oil and condensates and 45 million tons of natural gas. Furthermore, five projects of oil and gas fields have been put on the map of production, targeting daily production of 15,000 barrels of crude and condensates, and some 144 million cubic feet of gas. This strategic initiative is a part of Egypt’s broader goal of becoming a regional hub for the trade of oil and liquefied natural gas.

Sustainable and Environmentally Friendly Practices

Complementing its efforts in the energy sector, Egypt has also made significant strides in environmental conservation. The country managed to reduce around 900,000 tons of carbon dioxide by connecting natural gas to residential units and converting cars to run on compressed natural gas. This move aligns with the nation’s commitment to sustainable and environmentally friendly practices, bolstering its fight against climate change.

All these developments collectively contribute to Egypt’s ongoing initiatives to attract foreign direct investment in the energy domain. These strategic investments and initiatives are likely to have a positive impact on the Egyptian economy, particularly in terms of job creation, technological advancement, and increased domestic energy production.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

