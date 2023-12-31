en English
Business

Egypt’s Economic Drive: Bolstering Foreign Investment and Private Sector

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:49 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:12 pm EST
Egypt’s Economic Drive: Bolstering Foreign Investment and Private Sector

In an ambitious economic drive, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has put forth initiatives to stimulate foreign investment and reinforce the private sector. High-level discussions, including a meeting with Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly and Central Bank Governor Hassan Abdallah, saw an assessment of the global economic situation and Egypt’s banking system performance.

Shifting Towards a Digital Economy

The Central Bank of Egypt has announced a strategic move towards digital transformation and financial inclusion. Starting January 1, 2024, fees for e-bank transfers in Egyptian pounds will be eliminated. This initiative, aiming at encouraging the use of digital financial services, demonstrates Egypt’s commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth.

(Read Also: Egypt Tightens Travel Regulations for Minors Under 18)

Boosting Private Sector and Foreign Investment

During a meeting with Minister Rania Al Mashat, El Sisi discussed the importance of economic diplomacy and private sector support. The President noted the provision of soft loans totaling $10.3 billion over four years for financial and technical assistance to the private sector. The government’s focus on structural reforms in specific sectors and the ongoing privatization process signals a significant economic shift, aiming to stimulate growth, enhance efficiency, and attract foreign investment.

(Read Also: Egyptian Stock Exchange Records Largest Annual Gain Since 2016)

Regional Developments

While Egypt strides towards economic growth, neighboring regions grapple with conflicts. In Gaza, former Palestinian Authority minister Youssef Salama became a casualty of an Israeli airstrike, part of a military campaign beginning after an attack by Palestinian militants. This conflict has resulted in significant civilian casualties, with over 21,800 deaths reported. In Sudan, RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo is meeting regional leaders to negotiate a ceasefire amid a conflict that has claimed over 12,000 lives and displaced millions.

Israel Defends Actions in Gaza

As tensions rise, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defended Israel’s actions in Gaza. Responding to South Africa’s accusations of genocidal acts at the International Court of Justice, Netanyahu asserted that the Israeli army operates with high morality, countering allegations of unlawful conduct.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

