Egypt's Damietta Port Authority Strengthens Transport Ties with Italy's Port of Trieste

In an effort to strengthen the ties between Egypt and Italy in the realm of transport, Ahmed Hawash, the Board Chairman of Damietta Port Authority (DPA), recently visited the Italian Port of Trieste. The visit is a strategic move following the initiatives introduced by Egypt's Transport Minister, Kamel el Wazir, during the TransMEA conference and exhibition held in 2023.

Memorandum of Understanding

During the event, a significant milestone was achieved as a memorandum of understanding was signed with Michele Quaroni, Italy's Ambassador in Cairo. The key focus of this agreement is the international transport of goods using land vehicle trailers. These trailers operate on a roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) basis between the Egyptian port of Damietta and the Italian Port of Trieste.

Strengthening Egypt-Italy Transport Ties

This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance the logistics and transportation collaboration between Egypt and Italy. By establishing concrete measures for operating navigation lines between the two nations, the initiative opens up potential opportunities for Egyptian exporters to promote their products in the European market.

Potential Economic Growth

By improving trade efficiency, this partnership could foster economic growth and prosperity for both nations. The collaboration between Damietta Port Authority and the Port of Trieste is a testament to the global efforts towards creating more efficient and effective transportation systems, benefiting not just the two nations, but potentially the global trade environment.