Egypt Woos Saudi Investors with Promising Opportunities in New Cities and Sectors

In a recent meeting, Egypt’s Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, Assem Al-Gazzar, presented a variety of potential investment opportunities to Saudi Prince Khalid Bin Saud Bin Turki Al Saud and the CEO of Saudi SFIG Group, Amr Afifi. The detailed discussion aimed to underline Egypt’s favorable environment for investors, particularly in the burgeoning development of new cities.

Exploring Investment Avenues

Minister Al-Gazzar introduced numerous promising ventures in the tourism, hospitality, and food manufacturing sectors. Specific projects, such as the Central Business District in the New Administrative Capital and the Downtown Towers area in New Alamein City, were pinpointed as lucrative options for potential investors. These projects represent the rapid development and transformation of Egypt’s urban landscape.

Appreciation and Interest from Saudi Delegation

Prince Khalid, impressed by Egypt’s swift execution of large-scale projects across multiple sectors, expressed his admiration for the country’s efforts. The Saudi Prince acknowledged the optimistic investment landscape in Egypt and conveyed a strong interest in capitalizing on these opportunities. He appreciated the initiatives undertaken by Egypt, creating a supportive and encouraging environment for investors.

Egypt’s Efforts to Attract Investments

The meeting served as a platform for Egypt to showcase its facilitation measures for housing cooperatives, professional unions, companies, real estate investors, and individuals to acquire previously allocated but unutilized lands. The initiative underscores Egypt’s commitment to driving foreign investments and its strategic vision of urban development. Minister Al-Gazzar’s engagement with the Saudi delegation is indicative of Egypt’s dynamic approach towards presenting itself as a promising destination for global investors.