Business

Egypt Witnesses a Surge in International Interest for Renewable Energy Projects

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Egypt Witnesses a Surge in International Interest for Renewable Energy Projects

In a significant development, Egypt has witnessed a remarkable upsurge in international and Gulf investors’ interest in renewable energy projects. The investment proposals have exceeded a staggering $6 billion. This has been confirmed by Hossam Heiba, the CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI).

Global Alliances Showing Interest

Investment requests have arrived from multiple alliances, each proposing projects worth around $2 billion. These include European-Gulf, Chinese, and Indian groups. The intent behind these investments is two-fold: to meet domestic energy needs and to export green energy. The private sector is already engaged in renewable energy developments worth $4.4 billion. These projects are expected to enhance Egypt’s capacity to 10,000 megawatts by the end of 2025.

Golden Licenses: Attracting More Investments

Heiba also revealed plans to augment the issuance of golden licenses, instruments that facilitate investment. The objective is to increase their number from 25 in 2023 to more than 50 in 2024. The Egyptian cabinet is contemplating the approval of 10 new golden licenses. The purpose of this move is to attract more investment and foreign currency.

Egypt’s Strategy to Overcome Foreign Currency Shortage

Egypt is presently grappling with a foreign currency shortage that is impacting various sectors. The country aims to boost its annual foreign currency revenues from $100 billion to a whopping $300 billion by 2030. It plans to tap various sources for this, including tourism, remittances, FDIs, the Suez Canal, and outsourcing services.

Reducing Bureaucracy and Increasing Private Sector Contribution

In a bid to enhance investments, Egypt has taken the bold step of reducing the paperwork for new companies by 62 percent. The objective is to increase the private sector’s contribution to the economy from 60 percent to an ambitious 90 percent by 2030.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

