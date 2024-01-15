en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Egypt Emerges as Africa’s Top Cement Producer

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
Egypt Emerges as Africa’s Top Cement Producer

In a dramatic twist of industry dominance, Egypt has risen to become Africa’s leading cement producer, boasting an impressive annual production capacity of around 92 million tonnes. This crucial announcement was made by Ahmed Samir, Minister of Industry and Trade during the 25 Arab International Cement and Building Materials conference. This conference, a significant gathering for industry professionals, was hosted in Cairo from January 15-17, 2024.

Spotlight on Egypt’s Cement Industry

Minister Samir underscored the central role of the cement sector in Egypt’s burgeoning economy. He emphasized its invaluable contribution to meeting the critical needs of infrastructure and urban development projects across the nation. Egypt’s cement industry now finds itself among the top 10 global cement producers, a testament to the nation’s industrial progress and economic resilience.

Conference: A Melting Pot of Industry Insights

The Arab International Cement and Building Materials conference serves as a pivotal platform for industry professionals to converge, forge connections, and stay updated on the latest industry trends. With 750 exhibitors spread across 142 pavilions, the conference offers a rich tapestry of insights into the rapidly evolving cement and building materials sectors. This event provides exhibitors with a unique opportunity to showcase their products and services to a diverse audience, fostering professional and commercial engagements within the industry.

Emerging Trends in the Cement Sector

At the conference, Nayef bin Sultan, head of the Arab Union for Cement and Building Materials, highlighted the significant development in the cement sector across Arab countries. The industry not only meets local demands but also generates a surplus for export, contributing to the economic health of these nations. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is also investing up to $130 million in Al-Douh Iraqi Company for Cement Industries. This investment supports expansion, job creation, and the adoption of energy-efficient technologies in line with the Paris Agreement.

0
Africa Business Egypt
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
27 seconds ago
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
The Lome Peace and Security Forum, hosted in Togo’s capital, unfolded on October 21-22, addressing peace and security challenges in Africa. The forum delved into the subjects of fragility in state institutions, the leverage of African innovation for sustainable solutions, and the fortification of political transitions towards democratic governance. Leveraging African Innovation for Sustainable Solutions
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
Kora Awards Return After 10-Year Break: Namibian Artists Among Top Contenders
16 mins ago
Kora Awards Return After 10-Year Break: Namibian Artists Among Top Contenders
Super Eagles Draw Against Equatorial Guinea in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: A Thrilling Journey Ahead
21 mins ago
Super Eagles Draw Against Equatorial Guinea in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: A Thrilling Journey Ahead
Bandits Launch Destructive Attack on Military Camp and Town in Katsina
39 seconds ago
Bandits Launch Destructive Attack on Military Camp and Town in Katsina
Comoros Presidential Election: A Pivotal Moment for the Island Nation
11 mins ago
Comoros Presidential Election: A Pivotal Moment for the Island Nation
Social Innovators Take Center Stage at World Economic Forum
11 mins ago
Social Innovators Take Center Stage at World Economic Forum
Latest Headlines
World News
New Jersey Paves the Way for Enhanced Access to Birth Control
9 seconds
New Jersey Paves the Way for Enhanced Access to Birth Control
Center-Right Politics on the Rise: A Look at Upcoming Global Elections
10 seconds
Center-Right Politics on the Rise: A Look at Upcoming Global Elections
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
28 seconds
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
Iowa Republicans Brave Cold for First Presidential Contest of 2024
29 seconds
Iowa Republicans Brave Cold for First Presidential Contest of 2024
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
44 seconds
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
51 seconds
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
52 seconds
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection
56 seconds
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
58 seconds
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
2 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
49 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
58 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
58 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app