Egypt Emerges as Africa’s Top Cement Producer

In a dramatic twist of industry dominance, Egypt has risen to become Africa’s leading cement producer, boasting an impressive annual production capacity of around 92 million tonnes. This crucial announcement was made by Ahmed Samir, Minister of Industry and Trade during the 25 Arab International Cement and Building Materials conference. This conference, a significant gathering for industry professionals, was hosted in Cairo from January 15-17, 2024.

Spotlight on Egypt’s Cement Industry

Minister Samir underscored the central role of the cement sector in Egypt’s burgeoning economy. He emphasized its invaluable contribution to meeting the critical needs of infrastructure and urban development projects across the nation. Egypt’s cement industry now finds itself among the top 10 global cement producers, a testament to the nation’s industrial progress and economic resilience.

Conference: A Melting Pot of Industry Insights

The Arab International Cement and Building Materials conference serves as a pivotal platform for industry professionals to converge, forge connections, and stay updated on the latest industry trends. With 750 exhibitors spread across 142 pavilions, the conference offers a rich tapestry of insights into the rapidly evolving cement and building materials sectors. This event provides exhibitors with a unique opportunity to showcase their products and services to a diverse audience, fostering professional and commercial engagements within the industry.

Emerging Trends in the Cement Sector

At the conference, Nayef bin Sultan, head of the Arab Union for Cement and Building Materials, highlighted the significant development in the cement sector across Arab countries. The industry not only meets local demands but also generates a surplus for export, contributing to the economic health of these nations. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is also investing up to $130 million in Al-Douh Iraqi Company for Cement Industries. This investment supports expansion, job creation, and the adoption of energy-efficient technologies in line with the Paris Agreement.