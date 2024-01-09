en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Egypt Charts Path for Economic Growth with Real Estate Export Program in 2024-2030 Plan

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:05 pm EST
Egypt Charts Path for Economic Growth with Real Estate Export Program in 2024-2030 Plan

Unveiling an ambitious roadmap for future prosperity, the Egyptian government has outlined a strategic plan for economic development spanning from 2024 to 2030. This strategy, articulated in a Cabinet document, is set to open the floor for public dialogue before its full-fledged implementation. A pivotal short-term objective within this stratagem is the initiation of a real estate export program, conceived to stimulate investment in residential units.

A New Dawn for Egyptian Real Estate

This innovative program is aimed not exclusively at foreign investors, but also at Egyptian expatriates who may harbor interest in plowing funds into the local real estate market. The emphasis on real estate within this plan is a key component of a more encompassing economic development strategy, which comprises other targets and initiatives set to be scrutinized and refined through the proposed public dialogue process.

Engaging Stakeholders in Economic Growth

The government’s approach is to enmesh stakeholders and the public in the molding of the final strategy, ensuring it is well-informed and inclusive of a diversity of perspectives before it is put into action. This initiative to sell real estate units in US dollars to foreign investors and expatriates is designed to attract increased remittances from Egyptians working abroad and bolster the country’s US dollar reserves.

Global Realities and Local Response

The article also underscores the impact of global circumstances, such as the aftereffects of COVID-19 and geopolitical tensions, on the Egyptian market. It emphasizes the necessity for concerted collaboration between ministries, state authorities, and the private sector to ensure the success of the real estate export program.

As the Egyptian government gears towards the implementation of this strategic plan, the world watches with anticipation, eager to witness the transformation of the Egyptian economy in the coming years. The success of this strategy could serve as a blueprint for other nations seeking to stimulate their economies and foster sustainable growth.

0
Business Egypt
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Wolverhampton's The Halls to Host Express & Star Business Awards as Newspaper Marks 150th Anniversary
The Express & Star Business Awards, a much-anticipated event in Wolverhampton, are slated to take place at the newly refurbished venue, The Halls, on June 13, 2024. The awards ceremony has an added layer of significance this year as it coincides with the newspaper’s 150th anniversary. The awards aim to recognize exemplary businesses within the
Wolverhampton's The Halls to Host Express & Star Business Awards as Newspaper Marks 150th Anniversary
Micron Challenges SODIMM Standard with Revolutionary LPCAMM2 RAM Modules
7 mins ago
Micron Challenges SODIMM Standard with Revolutionary LPCAMM2 RAM Modules
Starbucks' Global CEO Unveils Ambitious Expansion Plan in Exclusive Interview
8 mins ago
Starbucks' Global CEO Unveils Ambitious Expansion Plan in Exclusive Interview
Organic Trade Association Welcomes New Leadership Amid Sector's Record-Breaking Growth
2 mins ago
Organic Trade Association Welcomes New Leadership Amid Sector's Record-Breaking Growth
Infortrend Enhances High Availability Service for Uninterrupted Enterprise Operations
5 mins ago
Infortrend Enhances High Availability Service for Uninterrupted Enterprise Operations
Grove Mountain Partners Acquires Major Stake in Plimpton and Hills: A New Chapter Begins
5 mins ago
Grove Mountain Partners Acquires Major Stake in Plimpton and Hills: A New Chapter Begins
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida Legislature Begins Annual Session Amid DeSantis' Campaign and Storms
42 seconds
Florida Legislature Begins Annual Session Amid DeSantis' Campaign and Storms
Egypt's Bold Economic Strategy for 2024-2030: A Comprehensive Overview
45 seconds
Egypt's Bold Economic Strategy for 2024-2030: A Comprehensive Overview
Tiger Woods' Era with Nike Concludes After 27 Years: A Transcendental Shift in Golf
1 min
Tiger Woods' Era with Nike Concludes After 27 Years: A Transcendental Shift in Golf
TNA Wrestling Reignites Brand with Hard To Kill and Snake Eyes Events
2 mins
TNA Wrestling Reignites Brand with Hard To Kill and Snake Eyes Events
LA Knight Opens Up About His Journey and Challenges in WWE
3 mins
LA Knight Opens Up About His Journey and Challenges in WWE
Lincoln City Secures Loan for Promising Striker Joe Taylor from Luton Town
3 mins
Lincoln City Secures Loan for Promising Striker Joe Taylor from Luton Town
Chippa United Announces New Coaches in Strategic Reshuffle
3 mins
Chippa United Announces New Coaches in Strategic Reshuffle
Georgia's Stand for Election Security: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's Defense Amid Lawsuit
3 mins
Georgia's Stand for Election Security: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's Defense Amid Lawsuit
Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio Announces Mayoral Candidacy
4 mins
Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio Announces Mayoral Candidacy
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
35 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app