Egypt Announces Electricity Price Hike Amid Broad Economic Adjustments

The Egyptian Electricity Holding Company has announced an increase in electricity prices, marking the first such adjustment since 2021. This change is part of a series of price hikes sweeping across Egypt, encompassing Metro fares, household internet provided by Telecom Egypt, and mobile tariffs by various operators.

A New Pricing Structure

The new electricity pricing structure presents different rates for various residential consumption brackets. For instance, residential users consuming 0-50 kilowatt-hours (kWh) will now pay LE 0.58 per kWh, while those consuming 201-350 kWh will pay LE 1.25 per kWh. Commercial users are also subject to these price increases, with those consuming 0-100 kWh paying LE 0.65 per kWh and those using over 1000 kWh being charged LE 1.8 per kWh.

Reducing Power Subsidies

These adjustments are part of the government’s strategy to reduce power subsidies. This plan was postponed since 2021, with the intent to alleviate the financial pressure on citizens during the peak of inflation amid the pandemic. However, as the economy stabilizes, the government sees the need to implement these changes.

Impact on the Economy

The updated electricity prices are poised to lead to higher costs of industrial production, which will likely result in increased prices for goods and services across the board. While these changes aim to achieve energy efficiency and fiscal sustainability, they also pose the risk of exacerbating the financial strain on the average Egyptian citizen.

In the face of these sweeping changes, the Egyptian government has assured measures to mitigate the impact on low-income citizens. Nonetheless, the price adjustments are likely to generate mixed reactions among the populace, setting the stage for a crucial period of adjustment in the nation’s economic landscape.