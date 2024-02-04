Egypt and Libya: A New Chapter in Economic Collaboration

As Egypt's Export Council for Engineering Industries prepares for a trade mission to Tripoli, Misrata, and Benghazi in Libya from February 19 to 24, it's evident that a new chapter in the economic tale of two countries is being written. This mission, featuring a diverse array of Egyptian companies from sectors like electricals, automotive, home appliances, agricultural machinery, and construction materials, is intended to promote economic collaboration and explore burgeoning market opportunities in Libya.

Reviving Economic Ties

The ongoing initiatives to strengthen economic ties between Egypt and Libya are manifested in various sectors. A notable example is the signing of contracts for the construction of 11 new bridges in Eastern Libya by Egyptian companies. In the realm of infrastructure, Bahna Engineering, an Egyptian firm, stands ready to resume work on Libya's rail project, a substantial move signalling the reactivation of Egyptian companies in the Libyan market.

Fostering Trade Relations

Moreover, the 5th Libya Food exhibition in Tripoli, which saw the impressive presence of 39 Egyptian companies, serves as a testament to the deepening trade relations. Efforts are underway to ease cross-border trade movement and reduce restrictions at border crossings, as indicated by the series of meetings held by the two nations. Furthermore, the Third Libyan Egyptian Economic Forum, slated for March 4 in Cairo, underscores the continued dedication to economic partnership.

Emerging Collaborations and Agreements

Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements have been inked to cement this economic relationship, including a significant contract for an Egyptian consortium to complete Libya's Third Ring Road. Additionally, Egypt's Petrojet has made a comeback to the Libyan oil industry after an 11-year hiatus, and Egypt Air has launched special flights connecting Tripoli's Mitiga with Sharm El Sheikh, further boosting the connectivity between Egypt and Libya.

The health sector has not been left behind in this collaborative endeavour, with an Egyptian medical team conducting examinations and major operations in Libya. This confluence of activities between the two nations reflects their shared vision of a stronger, more integrated future.