en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Editas Medicine’s CRISPR Advances: Shaping the Future of Gene Therapy

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:48 am EST
Editas Medicine’s CRISPR Advances: Shaping the Future of Gene Therapy

In the recent J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Editas Medicine, a front-runner in the realm of gene-editing technology, unveiled its key achievements of 2023 and ambitious plans for 2024. The company’s CEO, Gilmore O’Neill, placed special emphasis on the transformation of CRISPR genome editing technology into approved human medicine and Editas’ pioneering role in conducting clinical trials using this groundbreaking approach.

Emerging Leader in Gene-Editing

Editas Medicine’s spotlight is currently on its investigational gene editing medicine, reni-cel, a potential treatment for sickle cell disease and thalassemia. It’s undergoing rigorous testing in the RUBY and EdiTHAL clinical trials. O’Neill underscored Editas’ core capabilities, including their proprietary AsCas12a nuclease and proficiency in guide RNA design, which collectively fuel their focus on in vivo gene editing.

Intellectual Property and Sublicenses

The CEO also highlighted the company’s robust intellectual property position and recent sublicense grants to other pharmaceutical giants. Editas’ strategic moves in this domain reflect its commitment to leveraging its innovations for broader healthcare impacts.

Looking Ahead: 2024 and Beyond

Looking at the future, Editas is determined to advance reni-cel towards securing a Biologics License Application (BLA) and commercialization. It also plans to expand its in vivo editing pipeline and ramp up business development activities to monetize their intellectual property. O’Neill unveiled promising clinical data from the RUBY and EdiTHAL studies, indicating the potential of reni-cel to consistently correct anemia and mitigate vaso-occlusive events in sickle cell patients. This potential breakthrough offers renewed hope for patients with sickle cell disease, who have long awaited more efficient treatment modalities.

At the 65th ASH Annual Meeting, Editas had already showcased encouraging results for its gene therapy using CRISPR technology for Sickle Cell Disease. With plans set for the next patient dosing, it’s clear that Editas Medicine is not just watching the future of gene therapy—it’s shaping it.

0
Business Science & Technology
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Elon Musk's X Set to Revolutionize Social Media with Peer-to-Peer Payments
In a significant move that marks the evolution of social media, X, the company formerly known as Twitter and now owned by Elon Musk, has announced its plans to launch a peer-to-peer payment system within the current year. This ambitious initiative is set to revolutionize user interaction and commerce on the platform, paving the way
Elon Musk's X Set to Revolutionize Social Media with Peer-to-Peer Payments
Remote Work Fuels Demand for Interpersonal Skills: A CSIRO Study
14 mins ago
Remote Work Fuels Demand for Interpersonal Skills: A CSIRO Study
Investors Overlook $2 Trillion Debt Problem Amid Bond Market Rally
16 mins ago
Investors Overlook $2 Trillion Debt Problem Amid Bond Market Rally
SEC Twitter Account Compromise Leads to False Bitcoin ETF Approval and Market Chaos
8 mins ago
SEC Twitter Account Compromise Leads to False Bitcoin ETF Approval and Market Chaos
American Consumer Borrowing Soars, Credit Card Usage Drives Surge
13 mins ago
American Consumer Borrowing Soars, Credit Card Usage Drives Surge
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
14 mins ago
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
Latest Headlines
World News
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
1 min
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
8 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
11 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
12 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
13 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
14 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
16 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
16 mins
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
16 mins
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
16 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app