Edinburgh’s Old London House to Become New Italy House: Insite Group Takes the Helm

In a significant architectural and cultural transformation, the Old London House building, located at 20-22 East London Street in Edinburgh, is poised to become the new home for the Italian Consulate and Cultural Institute. Previously housed on Nicolson Street, the Italian cultural entities will now find their haven in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town – a locale renowned for its blend of tradition and contemporary elegance.

Undertaking a Prestigious Project

Insite Group, led by managing director Scott McMillan, has been entrusted with the task of refurbishing and fitting out the new Italy House. The honor of being selected as the main contractor for this prestigious project came through a competitive tender process. Insite Group was singled out for its track record of delivering complex projects efficiently and its unwavering commitment to employing local resources.

A Cultural Bridge Between Nations

The project, valued at £1.9 million, is not just a refurbishment job but a mission to create a space that fosters cultural exchange and understanding between Scotland and Italy. The vision is to have a center pulsating with artistic expression and community engagement. The warm and dynamic essence of Italian culture is set to be mirrored in the revitalized premises, reflecting a modern and functional design that incorporates sustainable and energy-efficient elements.

Preserving the Past, Embracing the Future

Insite Group plans to undertake a careful restoration of the Old London House, maintaining the building’s period features while integrating modern amenities and technologies. This delicate balance between tradition and innovation is the cornerstone of the project, aimed at creating a space that is not just physically, but also culturally, a confluence of the past and the future.