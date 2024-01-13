Edinburgh Boiler Company Ushers in New Era with Leadership Change

In a significant leadership reshuffle, the Edinburgh Boiler Company has passed the mantle of managing director to Dougie Bell, previously serving as operations director. Mark Glasgow, the former MD and founder of the company, will hereafter hold the position of chairman. This restructuring not only signals a fresh phase for the company but also marks Bell’s ascent to partnership.

Growth Strategies and Renewable Energy

Founded in 2015 by Glasgow, the Edinburgh Boiler Company specializes in heating and renewables, areas experiencing growing demand, notably for solar PV and heat pumps. As chairman, Glasgow will now steer the company’s growth strategies, with a keen focus on these burgeoning sectors.

Upskilling Engineers and Empowering Youth

Another key area Glasgow will concentrate on is the Energy Training Academy, established in 2022. The academy aims to upskill gas engineers in the realm of renewable energy. Moreover, it provides crucial training opportunities for young job seekers, thus contributing to local employment.

Achievements and Future Plans

Under Bell’s leadership, the company has secured several noteworthy certifications and has earned a position on the £728m Warmworks framework. This inclusion in the Scottish Government’s Heat in Buildings Scotland National Scheme is anticipated to catalyze further growth for the company.

Bell, hailing from Galashiels, has articulated his unwavering commitment to eco-friendly heating solutions, job creation, and community engagement. He views his new role as a pivotal professional milestone and is resolute in maintaining the company’s reputation for quality and reliability.