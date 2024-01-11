EdiliziAcrobatica Spa Sees Significant Growth Despite Challenges

EdiliziAcrobatica Spa, a construction company under the Acrobatica Group, has seen a remarkable growth in 2023, with a 48 percent surge in the number of contracts signed compared to the previous year. The company successfully elevated the total count from 17,925 contracts in 2022 to a whopping 26,550 in 2023. This significant increase in contracts mirrors a stunning 100 percent boost in the client base.

CEO’s Pride in Growth

Anna Marras, the company’s CEO, expressed immense pride in these accomplishments. She attributed the success to the competence and reliability of the company’s human resources, which consists of approximately 2,500 individuals. Marras underlined the collective commitment of the workforce to Acrobatica’s mission, which is to revolutionize the global construction culture.

Challenges Amid Success

But 2023 was not just about triumphs for the Acrobatica family. The sudden and heartbreaking passing of the company’s founder, Riccardo Iovino, brought an emotional challenge for the team. Nevertheless, Marras noted that the company concluded the year with extraordinary results, despite the trials they faced.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 2023 has been a year of significant growth for EdiliziAcrobatica Spa, despite the emotional challenges the company faced. The company’s success is a testament to its commitment to revolutionizing the culture of construction. With a substantial increase in contracts and a doubling of the client base, EdiliziAcrobatica Spa is poised for continued growth in the future.