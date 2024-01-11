en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

EdiliziAcrobatica Spa Sees Significant Growth Despite Challenges

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:22 am EST
EdiliziAcrobatica Spa Sees Significant Growth Despite Challenges

EdiliziAcrobatica Spa, a construction company under the Acrobatica Group, has seen a remarkable growth in 2023, with a 48 percent surge in the number of contracts signed compared to the previous year. The company successfully elevated the total count from 17,925 contracts in 2022 to a whopping 26,550 in 2023. This significant increase in contracts mirrors a stunning 100 percent boost in the client base.

CEO’s Pride in Growth

Anna Marras, the company’s CEO, expressed immense pride in these accomplishments. She attributed the success to the competence and reliability of the company’s human resources, which consists of approximately 2,500 individuals. Marras underlined the collective commitment of the workforce to Acrobatica’s mission, which is to revolutionize the global construction culture.

Challenges Amid Success

But 2023 was not just about triumphs for the Acrobatica family. The sudden and heartbreaking passing of the company’s founder, Riccardo Iovino, brought an emotional challenge for the team. Nevertheless, Marras noted that the company concluded the year with extraordinary results, despite the trials they faced.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 2023 has been a year of significant growth for EdiliziAcrobatica Spa, despite the emotional challenges the company faced. The company’s success is a testament to its commitment to revolutionizing the culture of construction. With a substantial increase in contracts and a doubling of the client base, EdiliziAcrobatica Spa is poised for continued growth in the future.

0
Business Italy
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
OVHcloud Records 12.0% Sales Growth Despite Economic Uncertainties
In a climate marred by economic uncertainties, French cloud services provider, OVHcloud, has reported an impressive 12.0% growth in sales for the first quarter of 2024. The company’s revenue touched a high of 239.8 million euros, mirroring the expected consensus of 12.5%, and making a significant mark in the cloud sector. Performance-Price Ratio: The Key
OVHcloud Records 12.0% Sales Growth Despite Economic Uncertainties
BlueInvest Africa 2024: Boosting the Blue Economy through Entrepreneurship
5 mins ago
BlueInvest Africa 2024: Boosting the Blue Economy through Entrepreneurship
ROSHN Group and EVIQ Join Forces to Advance EV Adoption in Saudi Arabia
5 mins ago
ROSHN Group and EVIQ Join Forces to Advance EV Adoption in Saudi Arabia
CREALOGIX AG Calls for Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting Amidst Board Reshuffle
5 mins ago
CREALOGIX AG Calls for Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting Amidst Board Reshuffle
Vietnam's Business Landscape: Signs of Recovery and Optimism for 2024
5 mins ago
Vietnam's Business Landscape: Signs of Recovery and Optimism for 2024
RBI Remains Cautious on Cryptocurrencies: A Tailored Approach for India
5 mins ago
RBI Remains Cautious on Cryptocurrencies: A Tailored Approach for India
Latest Headlines
World News
Sven-Goran Eriksson Discloses Battle with Terminal Cancer
3 mins
Sven-Goran Eriksson Discloses Battle with Terminal Cancer
Downpatrick Solicitor Sues for Unpaid Fees Amid Oath of Allegiance Controversy
3 mins
Downpatrick Solicitor Sues for Unpaid Fees Amid Oath of Allegiance Controversy
Michigan Governor Candidates Disqualified due to Invalid Signature Scandal
4 mins
Michigan Governor Candidates Disqualified due to Invalid Signature Scandal
Manchester United Eyes Canadian Star Jonathan David for Potential Transfer
5 mins
Manchester United Eyes Canadian Star Jonathan David for Potential Transfer
Cedar City Issues Water Contamination Warning: Urges Residents to Exercise Caution
5 mins
Cedar City Issues Water Contamination Warning: Urges Residents to Exercise Caution
Shehu Sani Lauds President Tinubu's Cost-Cutting Initiative
6 mins
Shehu Sani Lauds President Tinubu's Cost-Cutting Initiative
Drone Delivery Canada Secures Historic Approval for BVLOS Operations
7 mins
Drone Delivery Canada Secures Historic Approval for BVLOS Operations
Sarawak Premier Supports Recovery of Hero Burnt in Rescue Attempt
7 mins
Sarawak Premier Supports Recovery of Hero Burnt in Rescue Attempt
Stephen Blakely: Breaking Stoma Stigma, One TikTok Video at a Time
7 mins
Stephen Blakely: Breaking Stoma Stigma, One TikTok Video at a Time
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
23 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
4 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app