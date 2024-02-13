Edgewell Personal Care Company Named One of America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes

In a remarkable recognition of its commitment to employee well-being and professional development, Edgewell Personal Care Company has been named one of America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes. Ranked second among 400 companies, Edgewell's success is a result of its people-first mindset, which prioritizes employee satisfaction, supports diverse voices, and promotes learning, growth, and innovation.

Advertisment

A Triumph of Employee-Centric Policies

The prestigious accolade from Forbes comes after a comprehensive survey of over 170,000 U.S. workers at companies with at least 1,000 employees. The results, based on personal evaluations from Edgewell employees and public evaluations from friends and family members of employees, underscore the company's dedication to fostering a nurturing and inclusive work environment.

Comprehensive Benefits and Professional Growth

Advertisment

At the heart of Edgewell's people-first approach are its extensive benefits and professional development opportunities. The company offers a range of health insurance options, emotional well-being support services, and a fee waiver program for classes to help employees thrive both in and outside the workplace.

Furthermore, Edgewell encourages its employees to take risks and challenge themselves professionally. The company provides flexible work arrangements and generous benefits, enabling employees to strike a balance between their personal and professional lives. This focus on employee well-being has led to a thriving and dedicated workforce.

A Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

Advertisment

Edgewell's people-first mindset also extends to its commitment to diversity and inclusion. The company actively supports diverse voices and promotes an environment where everyone feels valued and respected. This commitment to fostering a more inclusive workplace has led to a more diverse and creative workforce, driving innovation and growth.

As another shining example of prioritizing employee well-being, the Alzheimer's Association, also recognized as one of America's Best Midsize Employers, emphasizes the importance of personal connections to its mission of a world without Alzheimer's. This focus on building strong relationships and supporting employees in their work is a testament to the power of a people-first approach.

With its recent recognition by Forbes, Edgewell Personal Care Company joins the ranks of other top-tier employers who understand that a commitment to employee well-being and professional development is the key to a successful and thriving organization. As the company continues to grow and expand, it is clear that its people-first mindset will remain at the forefront of its mission, driving innovation and growth while fostering a nurturing and inclusive work environment.

Advertisment

As we move forward in this ever-changing world, it is essential to recognize the importance of prioritizing employee well-being and professional development. Companies like Edgewell Personal Care and the Alzheimer's Association are leading the way in this regard, setting an example for other employers to follow. By fostering a nurturing and inclusive work environment, these companies are not only creating happier and more productive employees, but also driving innovation and growth in their respective industries.

In conclusion, the recognition of Edgewell Personal Care Company as one of America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of prioritizing employee well-being and professional development. As we look to the future, it is clear that companies who prioritize their employees in this way will be better positioned to succeed and thrive in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

Note: This article uses HTML tags for formatting purposes. Please remove the tags when copying the text for publication.