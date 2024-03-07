Ed Leahy Appointed Senior Director at PCH Media Amid Marketing Industry's Shift to Cookieless Data

In a strategic move to bolster its leadership amidst the digital marketing industry's transition away from third-party cookies, Publishers Clearing House (PCH) Media has appointed Ed Leahy as Senior Director of Sales, North America. With a decade of experience in data sales and marketing technology, Leahy is poised to lead PCH Media's sales team towards new heights of success.

Strategic Leadership in a Cookieless World

Leahy's arrival at PCH Media comes at a critical juncture for the digital marketing sector. Google's official commencement of phasing out third-party cookies has necessitated a pivot towards first-party data solutions. Leahy, with his extensive background in data sales, is expected to drive significant business growth for PCH Media by enhancing brand marketers' and agencies' access to reliable, authenticated first-party data. This strategic focus is aimed at helping partners accurately target core consumers and minimize campaign inefficiency.

Building on a Legacy of Innovation

Prior to joining PCH Media, Leahy contributed significantly to Lotame, a data collaboration platform for digital marketers, as its Vice President, North America. His track record of fostering deep relationships within the industry and contributing to meaningful revenue growth positions him as an invaluable asset to PCH Media. The company's participation in the 2024 RampUp After Dark event, sponsored by PCH Media, underscores its commitment to facilitating networking opportunities and discussions about the pivotal role of first-party data in a post-cookie landscape.

Looking Ahead: Navigating New Challenges

Leahy's optimism about PCH Media's role in assisting brands through the cookieless transition reflects the broader industry sentiment. As third-party cookies become obsolete, PCH Media's robust first-party data solutions, honed over 70 years of adapting to market changes, are more crucial than ever. Leahy's leadership is expected to guide marketers through these uncharted waters, ensuring PCH Media remains at the forefront of innovative marketing solutions in a rapidly evolving industry.