en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Ecuador Government and Indigenous Community Reach Resolution Over Oil Field Blockade

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:21 am EST
Ecuador Government and Indigenous Community Reach Resolution Over Oil Field Blockade

The Ecuadorian government announced a successful resolution with the Waorani Kawymeno Indigenous community on Saturday, marking the end of a significant blockade at the Ishpingo oil field in Orellana province. The Indigenous community’s protest had caused substantial disruptions to oil production, reducing output by an estimated 17,000 barrels per day, and led Petroecuador, the state-run oil producer, to declare a force majeure on Friday.

A Resolution Through Respect for Indigenous Rights

After intensive discussions, the Ministry of Energy and Mining reached an agreement with the Waorani Kawymeno community. This development will see the resumption of drilling activities within the next three days. The agreement also acknowledges the unfulfilled promises made to the community by previous administrations and commits to rectify these shortcomings.

Delivering on Promised Public Works

In light of the agreement, the ministry has pledged to initiate land clearing works and provide internet connectivity to the community. Additionally, essential supplies, including food, awnings, blankets, and medicine, will be delivered to the community. This commitment is a testament to the power of dialogue and respect for Indigenous rights when managing natural resource projects and resolving conflicts.

Implications for Future Resource Management

The successful resolution of the blockade underscores the crucial role of respectful dialogue and adherence to Indigenous rights in managing natural resource projects. This agreement could potentially serve as a model for future negotiations involving Indigenous communities and natural resource management, emphasizing the importance of honoring commitments made to these communities.

0
Business Ecuador Energy
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Glimmer of Stability: The Outlook for the Pakistani Rupee in January 2023

By Aqsa Younas Rana

McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims

By Bijay Laxmi

2023 U.S. Market Surge: China Stocks Double in Value

By Aqsa Younas Rana

India's Textile Sector: Navigating the Path to Sustainability amid EU's New ESG Standards

By Dil Bar Irshad

Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of India's 16th Finance Commissio ...
@Business · 17 mins
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of India's 16th Finance Commissio ...
heart comment 0
CCP Cracks Down on Deceptive Marketing Practices in Pakistan

By Aqsa Younas Rana

CCP Cracks Down on Deceptive Marketing Practices in Pakistan
Technology Sector Eyes Growth Opportunities in 2024’s Financial Landscape

By Waqas Arain

Technology Sector Eyes Growth Opportunities in 2024's Financial Landscape
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway: A Year of Fluctuations But Reputation Remains Unscathed

By Bijay Laxmi

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway: A Year of Fluctuations But Reputation Remains Unscathed
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles

By Mazhar Abbas

Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
Latest Headlines
World News
'Transforming Political Campaigns': AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa's Political Landscape
5 mins
'Transforming Political Campaigns': AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa's Political Landscape
Combatting Loneliness: A Call for Elderly Kiwis to Connect and Thrive This Summer
5 mins
Combatting Loneliness: A Call for Elderly Kiwis to Connect and Thrive This Summer
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Road Ahead
10 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Road Ahead
Mali Steps into 2024: A New Era sans UN Peacekeepers
10 mins
Mali Steps into 2024: A New Era sans UN Peacekeepers
Donald Trump's Claims of Presidential Immunity Face Legal Challenge
11 mins
Donald Trump's Claims of Presidential Immunity Face Legal Challenge
2024 Rings in 320 New State Laws for Illinois Residents, Spanning from Semi-Automatic Rifle Ban to Minimum Wage Hike
13 mins
2024 Rings in 320 New State Laws for Illinois Residents, Spanning from Semi-Automatic Rifle Ban to Minimum Wage Hike
McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims
17 mins
McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
19 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
American Premier League Embroiled in Controversy over Umpires' Unpaid Dues
19 mins
American Premier League Embroiled in Controversy over Umpires' Unpaid Dues
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
19 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
1 hour
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
6 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
6 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app